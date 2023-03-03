Skaneateles swimmer Gavin Van Kersberger is advancing to the finals in a pair of events at the NYSPHSAA championships.

Van Kersberger was among dozens of boys swimmers to compete in the preliminaries for the 100 butterfly and 100 breastroke Friday at Ithaca College.

The Lakers’ sophomore came in 12th in his first heat of the 100 butterfly, finishing in 51.49 seconds. That nearly matched his seed time of 51.44 seconds.

Van Kersberger also competed in the 100 backstroke, placing 18th with a time of 53.57 seconds. That finish is slightly behind his seed time of 53.48.

With those times, Van Kersberger will return on Saturday to compete in the finals for both events.

To reach the finals in those events, an entrant must place in the top 30 times of the preliminary races. The state also accepts two alternate swimmers — the 31st and 32nd finishers — in case another participant drops out of the finals in favor of another race or due to injury.

Van Kersberger is the first Skaneateles boys swimmer to compete at the state championships since Matthew Leverich reached in 2012.