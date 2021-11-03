Local Roundup: Skaneateles volleyball beats Caz to advance to section final

Skaneateles volleyball survived a close first set. After that, the Lakers were on cruise control.

In the Section III Class C semifinals, Skaneateles topped Cazenovia 3-0.

Skaneateles narrowly edged Caz 27-25 in the opening frame. The second and third sets were not as close, as Skaneateles claimed those 25-13, 25-17 to advance.

Ayla Pascal recorded 10 kills two blocks and five digs, while Alice Bender had eight aces, 16 assists and 10 digs. Maddy Bender added 12 assists. Laci Gaidis ld the team's defense with 21 digs.

Skaneateles (16-2) will face Solvay on Saturday at Phoenix High School for the section title. Solvay is the tournament's top seed.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fulton-Montgomery 110, Cayuga 93: The Spartans dropped their season opener on Wednesday, as the Raiders knocked down 17 3-point attempts.

CCC trailed 60-33 at halftime. Khari Odom led the team with 17 points. Ikechukwu Ezike added 15 points. Jay Baranick (Auburn) scored 12 and Brock Ellsessor contributed 11.

CCC returns to action Monday against Bryant & Stratton.

