Local Roundup: Skaneateles volleyball sweeps longtime rival Solvay

Skaneateles volleyball earned a decisive victory over a longtime rival on Friday.

The Lakers swept Solvay 3-0, winning the three frames 27-25, 25-8 and 25-11.

Kate Raddant led the scoring with 10 kills to go with three aces. On defense she had 16 digs and two blocks. Alice Bender led the defense with 19 digs. Maddy Bender posted 20 assists, four aces and 13 digs. Ayla Pas’cal chipped in six kills and eight digs.

Liverpool 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell by scores of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-7.

Marissa Albert recorded three aces and two kills, while Kirsten Casterline had five assists and two aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Clinton 3, Port Byron 1: Mackenzie McDowell had the Panthers’ only goal in the loss, while Colleen Jump made 14 saves.

Port Byron had a 10-8 advantage with penalty corners, but couldn’t solve Clinton goalie Chloe White outside of McDowell’s tally.

FROM THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6: Eagles quarterback Jakob Frost completed 8 of his 15 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Nixon Karcz was the team's leading rusher with 92 yards and a touchdown on four attempts. Kuchaun Gorman posted 80 yards and a touchdown, while Frost chipped in 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Karcz added five catches for 92 yards and a score as a receiver. Tobie Woods (one reception, 38 yards) and Joey Lafluer (two receptions, 65 yards) had J-E's other receiving touchdowns.

Woods also registered a pair of sacks on defense. Lafluer had two interceptions. Ellis Titus made a team-high 17 tackles.

The Eagles travel to Port Byron/Union Springs next week.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Genesee 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans lost with scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-12. Cassie Nolte led the team in most categories, including digs (11), kills (seven) and blocks (two). Nolte and Paige Lane had two aces apiece. Marrin Owens recorded 13 assists.

CCC (1-7) will have its first home match of the season on Saturday, as the Spartans host a pod tournament against Herkimer, Mohawk Valley and Fulton-Montgomery community colleges. The Spartans first face Herkimer at 10 a.m.