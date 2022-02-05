Local Roundup: Small school teams compete at Section III championships

Several Cayuga County-area indoor track and field teams competed at the Section III championships Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena on Saturday.

A handful of athletes extended their seasons in the process, earning bids to State Quals in two weeks by either winning their event, or meeting the required time or distance to advance.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class B-2 Championships: Skaneateles came in third with 54 points, trailing winner Cazenovia and runner-up Clinton.

Alex Moro had the top pole vault, with a height of 10-6. That was a foot better than the runner-up. Teammate Jack Holst won the weight throw (42-5).

Jack Phillips was the runner-up in the 600m run (1:28.59) and 300m dash (37.25).

The Lakers’ Nolan Gryzlo, Michael Galbato, Ethan Goldberger and Will Girzadas were second in the 4x800m relay (9:35.58).

Section III Class C-D Championships: Cato-Meridian’s Owen McGetrick, Merritt Cox, Elijah Haga and Jordan Greene came in second in the 4x400m relay (3:53.97). The same foursome also took silver in the 4x800m relay (9:17.68).

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class B-2 Championships: Skaneateles placed third, totaling 54 points. Only Cazenovia and Clinton had more.

The Lakers’ Kyla Palmer won the section title in the 600m run (1:45.51), besting Caz’s Mary Williams. She also took first in the 300m dash (41.51).

Annabelle Wells, Grace Conan, Rory Comer, and Palmer won the title in the 4x200m relay (1:54.96).

Jordan-Elbridge did not factor into team scores, but still came away with a winner. Senior Vassianna Klock took first in the 1500m run (4:51.73), topping her closest competition by over 30 seconds.

J-E also took silver in the 4x800m relay, as Olivia Bennett, Ella Jewsbury, Klock and Coral Uhle completed the event in 11:01.61.

Section III Class C-D Championships: Cato-Meridian’s Miranda Dennis, Chelsea Dennison, Alyssa Cole and Ariana Proper won the 4x200 relay by a split second, finishing the race in 1:57.45. That edged Oriskany’s foursome, who crossed the finish line in 1:57.94.

In the field, the Blue Devils’ Jocelyn Smith was second in the shot put (27-7). Smith was also second in the weight throw (32-11.5).

VOLLEYBALL

Section III Class D quarterfinals

Morrisville-Eaton 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors’ season ends in a sweep, via set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.

Trinity Davis had four kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks. Bella Guerrette contributed five assists and 10 digs. Amelia Gilfus had a team-high four aces to go with seven digs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 55, APW 41: The Panthers’ had one player obtain a double-double, and two others nearly matched.

Maria Burns led the team in both points with 16 and rebounds with 11. She also had four assists.

Lexi Elliott and Sadie White each scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Broome 63, Cayuga 51: The Spartans were victimized by a cold shooting performance, totaling only 12 points at halftime.

“We played much better in the second half, but just dug ourselves too big of a hole,” coach Jim Alberici said. “I’m proud of the effort and the girls played hard until the end.”

Elisabeth Waterman scored 16 points and had six rebounds and three steals. Doray DiLallo posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists, three steals and four blocks. Lexie Cottrill added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

