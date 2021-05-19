Local Roundup: Smith homers, has six RBIs in Union Springs' softball win

Ethan Wilson, who was also the winning pitcher, helped his own cause with one hit, three runs, three RBIs and two steals. Wilson struck out seven in five innings, while coughing up two hits and one earned run.

Weedsport 16, Mater Dei Academy 1: Joe Guy posted four hits, four runs and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to another win. Peyton Newton (three runs, two RBIs, double, walk) and Sal LoMascolo (run, three RBIs) also recorded a pair of hits. Ashton Benedict added a double with three RBIs, one run and one walk.

The winning pitcher was Tony LoMascolo, who threw five mostly-unscathed innings. He struck out eight and was charged with five hits, two walks and one run against.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Syracuse 0: Michael Clark (6-2, 6-1), Riley Fitzgerald (6-0, 6-0) and Matthew Humphrey (6-1, 6-0) were singles winners for the Maroons. Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak swept first doubles, while Jack Carbonaro and Malik Williams surrendered only one point in a win at second doubles.