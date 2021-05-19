Local Roundup: Smith homers, has six RBIs in Union Springs' softball win

Hailee Smith hit a three-run home run as part of a six-RBI day as Union Springs softball defeated Moravia 15-9 on Wednesday.
Smith finished 3-for-4 and also recorded a triple. Ella Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple. Angelia Scholz, Ava Dennis and Natalie Wright all posted multi-hit games.
Freshman pitcher Bella Tracey and Smith combined pitching duties to earn the win.
Union Springs (6-0) plays at Southern Cayuga on Thursday, while Moravia hosts Southern Cayuga on Friday.
Weedsport 10, Skaneateles 6: Jenna Strong hit a home run as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game for the Warriors, while Leah Hanscomb finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and one double. Rachel Sheets (run, RBI, walk) and Trinity Davis (two runs, double) both contributed a pair of hits.
Weedsport travels to Bishop Ludden on Thursday.
Onondaga 18, Port Byron 11: Nicole Namisniak finished 4-for-5 with two runs and a double, but it wasn't enough for the Panthers against the Tigers. Jordan Cook added three hits, including a double. Hannah Jones homered and scored twie. Colleen Jump also recorded two hits and scored two runs.
BASEBALL
Port Byron 16, Onondaga 1: Tyler Merkley went 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brandon Relfe posted 2-for-3 performance that included a triple, two rules, two RBIs and three steals. Justin Morgenthaler also went 2-for-3, adding a double with two runs and two RBIs. Cody Jarabek registered two hits and four RBIs.
Ethan Wilson, who was also the winning pitcher, helped his own cause with one hit, three runs, three RBIs and two steals. Wilson struck out seven in five innings, while coughing up two hits and one earned run.
Weedsport 16, Mater Dei Academy 1: Joe Guy posted four hits, four runs and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to another win. Peyton Newton (three runs, two RBIs, double, walk) and Sal LoMascolo (run, three RBIs) also recorded a pair of hits. Ashton Benedict added a double with three RBIs, one run and one walk.
The winning pitcher was Tony LoMascolo, who threw five mostly-unscathed innings. He struck out eight and was charged with five hits, two walks and one run against.
TENNIS
Auburn 5, Syracuse 0: Michael Clark (6-2, 6-1), Riley Fitzgerald (6-0, 6-0) and Matthew Humphrey (6-1, 6-0) were singles winners for the Maroons. Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak swept first doubles, while Jack Carbonaro and Malik Williams surrendered only one point in a win at second doubles.
Skaneateles 4, Onondaga-Westhill 1: Marcus McClanahan (6-1, 6-1) won first singles, while Marty McNeil (6-0, 6-1) won third singles. Andrew Neumann and Hatcher Gutchess (6-1, 6-2) took first doubles. Parker Glowacki and Mirco Kunz won second doubles (6-1, 6-1).
FROM TUESDAY
GOLF
Lansing 172, Union Springs 196: Michael Culver had the Wolves’ top round with a score of 47, while Luke Parker posted a 48 and Andrew Salls had a 50.
Union Springs (2-3) hosts Dryden at Indian Head on Thursday.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 3, Homer 2: Marc Sapareto won at first singles 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Parker Glowacki and Mirco Kunz took home first doubles 6-2, 6-1. Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant won second doubles 6-1, 6-1.