Starting pitcher Hailee Smith struck out 18 of 21 batters faced, as Union Springs softball defeated Dryden 5-1 on Wednesday.

With that performance, Smith earns her 11th win of the season. She held the Lions to four hits.

“Phenomenal,” said Wolves coach Jim Bona.

Supporting Smith’s cause, Cameron Dennis, Katelyn Herrling, Abby Tracy and Gracie Chalupnicki all dropped in timely hits on offense.

Union Springs (12-2) has two more regular season games, first on Friday at Whitney Point then on Monday against Trumansburg. The Wolves then face Tioga next Thursday at Wells College for the IAC small school championship.

FROM TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 12, Tully 8: The Warriors built a 10-run lead by the fourth inning and held off the Black Knights’ comeback effort.

Morgan Flask went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Arie Giacolone had two hits (including a double), four runs, two walks and an RBI. Mallory Brown contributed two hits, two runs and a walk. Zoyee Newton added a double and two RBIs.

Giacolone struck out 10 from the circle.

Jordan-Elbridge 3, APW 2: Heather Sorts hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to push J-E to the victory.

Sorts finished with two RBIs. Neveah Foster went 2-for-3 with a run, while Isabella Jay also had two hits.

Abby Delfavero struck out out and walked five in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 10, Syracuse City 6: Four different players — Luke Mizro, Elijah Scott, Aidan Musso and Charlie Cunningham — scored twice in the Maroons’ win. Rocco Villano and Nick Conley rounded out the scoring. Kyle Driscoll made five saves.

Auburn (7-5) has won five games in a row.

CBA 10, Skaneateles 8: The Lakers fell behind by three goals in the first quarter and couldn’t recover.

Sean Kerwick, Grayson Brunelle and Landen Brunelle all had two-goal, one-assist showings. Jack Torrey and Ethan Hunt rounded out the scoring.

Jack Marquardt and Luke Logan combined for 10 saves.

Cazenovia 12, Jordan-Elbridge 5: Austin Brunelle made 16 saves in the cage. Ellis Titus, Wyatt Werth, Nixon Karcz, Brayden Kitterle and Joe LaFluer all scored for the Eagles. Ryan Long scooped up eight ground balls and had an assist.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 14, CBA 6: The Lakers scored nine goals in the first half in a rout.

Lilly Marquardt led all point-getters with eight (five goals, three assists), while Paige Willard recorded three goals and three assists. Anasofia Cirincione scored twice.

Camryn Calabro (two assists), Bella Brogan (assist), Tatum Ryan and Rachel Hackler rounded out the scoring. Julia O’Connor added three helpers. Emily Evans made six saves.