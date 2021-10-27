Local Roundup: Soccer players from Moravia, Southern Cayuga, US/PB recognized by IAC

Several boys soccer players from Cayuga County have been recognized by the IAC conference for their accomplishments this season.

For the IAC Small School North Division, Southern Cayuga's Colby Sellen was picked as the co-MVP of the league. Sellen joins teammates Parker Cullen, Nate Thurston and Brandon Vanacore as first team all-league picks.

The Chiefs' Bryce David, Henry Gomez, Aiden Sheils and Pete Angotti were selected for the second team.

For Moravia, ninth-grader Jacob Andersen was the lone first-team selection. Abram Wasileski, Cole Cuddeback and Logan Bell were named to the second team.

For the IAC Large School North Division, three players from Union Springs/Port Byron were recognized as first team all-league: Hunter Martin, Nick Weaver and Dustin Walawender.

Tyler Lutkins, Ebon Brown, George Fearon and Collin Park were named to the second team.

Martin, Weaver and Sellen will play in the IAC Exceptional Senior Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

GIRLS SWIMMING

CBA-Syracuse 91, Auburn 50: Maura Moocher came in first in a pair of events for the Maroons.

Moochler won the 50 freestyle in 25.95, then claimed the 100 free in 57.20.

Maggie Hill, Abigail Smith, Moochler and Karli Farmer teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:55.49).

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell by scores of 26-24, 25-15 and 25-22.

Gabrielle Lupo led the team in both aces (5) and kills (4). She also co-led the team in digs with three, along with Taylynn Geiger.

FROM THE WEEKEND

GIRLS SWIMMING

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga placed third in the team rankings on Saturday with 289 points, trailing only Watkins Glen-Odessa Montour (437 points) and Lansing (385 points).

The Chiefs' lone event win came in the 400 freestyle relay. Ellie Burroughs, Monica Rejman, Taylor Green and Charli Bennett finished in 4:06.92 to take first.

In the 200 free relay, the same foursome came in second (1:50.40).

Burroughs added a runner-up time in the 200 IM (2:29.10).

