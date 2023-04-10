Southern Cayuga baseball earned its first win of the young season on Monday, defeating Marathon 11-1.

Ryne Shelton paced the Chiefs’ offense with three RBIs, while Isaac Brozon and JD Hauptfleisch dropped in three hits apiece. Brayden Dingy added two hits, including a home run.

Brozon earned the win on the mound, totaling seven strikeouts in four innings. Parker Cullen wrapped up the game with two innings of relief, nabbing four Ks.

Southern Cayuga plays Marathon again on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Thomas A. Edison 7, Union Springs 1: The Wolves suffered their first loss of the season. Danielle Waldron picked up two hits, including a double. Hailee Smith pitched seven innings, scattered seven hits, gave up two earned runs and racked up seven strikeouts.

Union Springs (3-1) travels to Marathon on Wednesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BASEBALL

Unatego 6, Union Springs 3: Down by five in the late innings, the Wolves scored three in the sixth but went scoreless in the seventh to end it.

Aaron Johnson (run), Asa Brown (run), Dustin Walawender, Alex Smith (walk) and Mike Ward all had hits for Union Springs. Carter Botindari added an RBI.

Trumansburg 7, Union Springs 2: The Wolves scored each of their runs in the bottom of the first, but were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Lead-off hitter Aaron Johnson went 2-for-3 with a run, walk and stolen base. Shane Perkins also recorded a hit, while Jack Walters had a walk and RBI.

Bishop Grimes 21, Port Byron 0: Pitcher Connor Usowski went 4 1/3 innings to start, allowing three earned runs and three hits while striking out 11.

Port Byron plays LaFayette on Tuesday.