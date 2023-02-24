Southern Cayuga boys basketball is moving on to the section semifinals.

The Chiefs slammed Margaretville 72-54 on Friday in the Section IV, Class D quarterfinals, in a matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds in the tournament.

Southern Cayuga led 16-6 after the first quarter and by 18 at the half.

Isaac Brozon continued his hot scoring streak with a 28-point night to led the Chiefs' scorers, knocking down three 3s in the process. Brandon Vanacore also assisted the offensive effort with 15 points, while Nate Thurston contributed 10 and Brandon Ryan had nine.

Now the Chiefs (14-8) will face top-seeded Morris, which entered sectionals with a perfect 20-0 record, on Tuesday in the section semifinals at SUNY Delhi. That game will mark Southern Cayuga's first visit to the section semifinals since 2015.

Watkins Glen 55, Union Springs 38: After a dramatic victory in the first round of sectionals, the 12th-seeded Wolves were unable to pull off another upset when facing No. 4 Watkins Glen.

The game was within six points in the fourth quarter before Watkins Glen pulled away.

Aaron Johnson led Union Springs with a 14-point night, while Damon Brown scored 11 and Collin Park added nine.

The Wolves finish 10-12.

WRESTLING

NYSPHSAA Division II championships: Jordan-Elbridge's Jack Lamson is still alive for third place, after a pair of wins in the consolation bracket of the 138-pound tournament.

Lamson opened the day, following a first-round bye, with a loss to Hackley's Cole Joseph in a tight 4-2 decision.

He rebounded by defeating Nanuet's Robert Hardwick by fall (3:21), then took down Palmyra-Macedon's Cody Quick in a 3-0 decision.

In his win over Quick, Lamson secured two points in the first period with a takedown, then managed an escape for an additional insurance point.

If he continues to win, Lamson can finish as high as third in the bracket. He continues wrestling on Saturday, first with Pioneer's Xander Kirsch.

Lamson, the Section III champion in his weight class, is the first wrestler from his program (Jordan-Elbridge is combined with Port Byron and Cato-Meridian) to reach the state tournament since Harry Sherman was selected as a wild card in 2018. Hunter White, another Cato-Meridian student, also reached states in 2020 but did so wrestling for the Hannibal program.

