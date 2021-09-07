Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga beats Moravia in boys soccer; Auburn girls lose

Skaneateles 6, Chittenango 1: The Lakers won easily to raise their record to 3-0. Skaneateles swept the three singles matches and took three of the four doubles.

At first singles, Kenna Ellis swept 6-0, 6-1, at second singles, Lily Miller won 6-2, 6-1 and at third singles, Isabelle Soderberg swept 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler won 6-2, 6-2, at third doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple won 6-1, 6-0 and at fourth doubles, Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel won 6-1, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Hannibal 2: The Blue Devils won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-10, dropped the next two, 25-21, 25-23 but took the decisive fifth set 25-20 to earn the victory.

Alyssa Cole had 10 points, 10 kills, six aces, six digs and a block. Miranda Dennis had 10 points, five kills, four aces, three blocks, three digs and an assist.

Veronica Cordway added eight points, nine digs, six kills, six aces and a pair of assists. Emma Jordan contributed 18 assists, six points, four aces and three digs. Cara Wilson had eight points, four digs, four kills and two aces. Mackenzie LaForce had eights digs and a kill.