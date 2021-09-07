Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga beats Moravia in boys soccer; Auburn girls lose

Nate Thurston had a hat trick as the Southern Cayuga boys soccer team beat Moravia 9-0 on Tuesday.
Noah Izard-Micheal added a pair of goals. Parker Cullen and Bryce David each scored a goal and an assist. Aidan Sheils and Colby Sellen each scored a goal.
Goalie Brandon Vanacore made a pair of saves to earn the shutout.
Auburn 2, Oswego 0: Gabe Volo scored both Maroons goals as goalie Ozzie Chum'Domingo made eight saves to earn the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 2, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman made six saves as Auburn was shut out by Oswego at Holland Stadium.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 6, East Syracuse Minoa 1: The Maroons improved to 3-0 with the victory over the Spartans.
Alexandra Vitale won at first singles, 6-0, 6-1, Ella Bouley triumphed at second singles 7-5, 6-1 and at third singles, Erin Calkins swept 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin won 6-1, 6-0, at second doubles, Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin were victorious 6-4, 6-3 and at fourth doubles, Audrey Carr and Emerson Brown swept 6-0, 6-0.
Skaneateles 6, Chittenango 1: The Lakers won easily to raise their record to 3-0. Skaneateles swept the three singles matches and took three of the four doubles.
At first singles, Kenna Ellis swept 6-0, 6-1, at second singles, Lily Miller won 6-2, 6-1 and at third singles, Isabelle Soderberg swept 6-0, 6-0.
At second doubles, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler won 6-2, 6-2, at third doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple won 6-1, 6-0 and at fourth doubles, Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel won 6-1, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian 3, Hannibal 2: The Blue Devils won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-10, dropped the next two, 25-21, 25-23 but took the decisive fifth set 25-20 to earn the victory.
Alyssa Cole had 10 points, 10 kills, six aces, six digs and a block. Miranda Dennis had 10 points, five kills, four aces, three blocks, three digs and an assist.
Veronica Cordway added eight points, nine digs, six kills, six aces and a pair of assists. Emma Jordan contributed 18 assists, six points, four aces and three digs. Cara Wilson had eight points, four digs, four kills and two aces. Mackenzie LaForce had eights digs and a kill.
Cato-Meridian is 2-0 on the season.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lansing 96, Southern Cayuga 67: Ellie Burroughs led the Chiefs with a pair of first-place finishes. She won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:10.22 and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.47.
Lilianna Van De Water won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:27.83 and the Chiefs 400 freestyle relay of Taylor Green, Monica Rejman, Isabel Rossbach and Burroughs won in 4:40.3.