Southern Cayuga is advancing to the next round of sectionals after a 48-31 win over Morris on Thursday in the opening game of the Section IV Class D tournament.

The Chiefs' balanced effort included a double-double from Charli Bennett, who finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Ellie Brozon was the other contributor in double figures, as she totaled 10 points and six steals.

Circe Perez hauled in 14 rebounds to go with eight points, and Emily Prince chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Third-seeded Southern Cayuga (16-5) will host No. 6 Marathon at 6 p.m. Saturday in the section quarterfinals.

The game is a rematch from the teams' Feb. 8 meeting, which Southern Cayuga won in a narrow 57-51 victory. Brozon was the Chiefs' leading scorer with 23 that outing. A win would ensure Southern Cayuga's first trip to the section semifinals since 2018.