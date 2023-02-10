The Southern Cayuga boys basketball team avenged a pair of earlier losses to Union Springs, to beat the Wolves 55-51 on Friday night.

Isaac Brozon paced the Chiefs with 17 points, Brandon Vanacore had 16, Brandon Ryan contributed seven points and 12 rebounds, and Nate Thurston chipped in four points and eight assists.

Southern Cayuga had dropped each of its two meetings with Union Springs, losing in the county holiday tournament final and then again in late January.

The Chiefs wrap up the regular season next Tuesday at Marathon.

The Wolves look to return to .500 the same night with their trip to Newark Valley.

Port Byron 68, Mater Dei Academy 45: Dominic Laframboise posted 31 points, while Dalton Clark had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

That’s Clark’s 11th double-double of the season.

Matt Laird added 10 points.

Port Byron plays Jordan-Elbridge on Saturday afternoon.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 68, Jamesville-DeWitt 64 (OT): Trailing by seven points after the first quarter, the Maroons fought back to force the extra session, then outscored J-D 9-5 in the additional four minutes.

Leah Middleton recorded 35 pounds, a showing that included three 3s and seven free throws.

Peyton Maneri registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. She also nabbed six rebounds and five steals.

Kylie Guarino racked up 18 rebounds, along with six points. Booka Johnson registered 15 rebounds and five points. BB Wilson contributed nine points.

Auburn (16-2) has two more games remaining before sectionals. The Maroons host East Syracuse Minoa next Tuesday, then follow with Corning on Wednesday.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Syracuse City 1: Henry Major had a four-point night — all assists — as the Lakers concluded the regular season with a win.

Alex Whitlock scored twice, while Jack Torrey (assist), Andrew Gaglione (assist) and Michael Blowers also found the back of the net.

Danny Angelina made 18 saves in goal.

Skaneateles finishes with a 17-3 regular season record. Sectionals begin next week with play-in games and quarterfinals.

FROM THURSDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section III championships

Class AA: Auburn’s boys team placed fourth out of 11 schools, while the girls came in sixth out of 12.

Senior Dustin Swartwood claimed titles in the boys shot put (48-8.75) and the weight throw (70-3).

According to results from leonetiming.com, Swartwood’s toss in the weight throw is a top 10 mark in the nation and a personal record.

Freshman Kyleen Brady won the girls 3000m run (10:08.36), while teammate Ali Pineau was third in the same event.

Owen Gasper was the runner-up in the boys 3200m run.

Class B-2: Skaneateles’ Kyla Palmer was the winner in the girls 300m dash (41.02) and placed second in the 55m dash.

Mara Stanton was the winner in the girls weight throw (41-11).

Palmer, Gianna Caraccio, Savaria Lombardi and Maddie Wright were second in the girls 4x200m relay.

Max Paciorek won the boys 300m dash (38.16) and was second in the high jump. Will Feeney posted the best throw in the boys shot put (46-0) and weight throw (54-0.75).

Class C: Merritt Cox was named section champ thanks to his 5-6 performance in the boys high jump. Cox also finished second in the boys 600m run.

The boys’ 4x400m relay team, featuring Owen McGetrick, Cox, Camren Hoag and Elijah Haga, came in second. Hoag was also the runner-up in the boys 55m dash.

Maggie Brown, Isabella Wilkins, Grace Bos and Ariana Proper was the second-place team in the girls 4x200m relay. Proper placed second in the girls 300m dash. Brown had the second-best leap in the girls high jump.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0: After a scoreless first period, the Lakers exploded for six goals in the second in a rout over the Warriors.

Andrew Gaglione scored four times, while Henry Major recorded two goals and five assists. Cole Palmer also scored twice, while Michael Blowers (assist) and Ben Patterson rounded out the scoring.

Alex Whitlock was credited with four assists.

Chad Lowe played the first two periods and made 15 saves, while Danny Angelina made four saves in mop-up duty.