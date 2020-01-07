All five starters scored at least 10 points as Southern Cayuga boys basketball topped Spencer-Van Etten 65-52 on Tuesday.
Jared Howe led the way with 17 points, Brandon Vanacore posted 15 points, Steven Sherman scored 12, Jackson Otis added 11 and Nate Thurston chipped in with 10.
“Great team effort by everybody on our team. Everyone that stepped in kept their effort to the max,” coach Dennis Johnson said. “It was by far our best team effort of the year.”
Southern Cayuga improves to 3-5 on the season, and the Chiefs host Tioga on Friday for their “Dinner and a Game” night.
Moravia 78, Tioga 42: Five players scored in double figures as the Blue Devils stomped Tioga.
Leading Moravia offensively was Ryan Robbins with 15 points. Gavin Stayton was right on his tail with 14 points, while Connor Funk had 12, Justin Pettit scored 11 and Josh Cespedes contributed 10. Stayton added eight assists and five steals. Robbins also came up with seven steals and Cespedes had six steals.
Moravia’s players combined to knock down 11 3-pointers.
Auburn 61, Cortland 46: Shareef Edwards posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jay Baranick was next up with 16 points. Troy Churney and Shaheed Beal combined for 13 assists.
Auburn (7-3) is home against Oswego on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 38, Spencer-Van Etten 36: Lily Colton scored 11 points and had seven rebounds as the Chiefs picked up their second win of the year.
Kaley Driscoll added seven points. Sophia Bennett grabbed eight rebounds, while Emma Smith-Dennis and Marissa Wiemann both had six rebounds.
Southern Cayuga (3-5) is back at it Friday at home against Tioga for “Dinner and a Game” night.
Moravia 56, Tioga 48: The Blue Devils were down 10-2 early, but came back to win thanks to a 23-8 third quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Kate Baylor led Moravia’s scorers with 15, including seven in the third. She also posted 11 rebounds. Maddy Kelly and Sophia Amos (six rebounds) added nine points each.
Moravia travels to Candor on Friday.
Weedsport 68, Fabius-Pompey 26: Suzie Nemec led the Warriors to their 10th win of the year with 21 points. Frannie Milton was next for Weedsport’s scorers with 12 points, Emma Stark had 11 points, Sarah Carroll scored eight points and Jenna Sullivan contributed seven points.
Weedsport (10-1) hosts Pulaski on Thursday.
Onondaga 52, Port Byron 42: Ava Mills scored 17 points and Jenna Mapley recorded 12 for the Panthers against state-ranked Onondaga.
Union Springs 46, Odessa-Montour 23: Renee Park hit three 3s and finished with 17 points, Danielle Waldron scored 11 and Grace Perkins added eight.
Union Springs travels to Spencer-Van Etten on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Onondaga 3,Port Byron 1: After dropping the first two sets, Port Byron won the third 25-21, but couldn’t force a winner-take-all fifth set.
Miranda Aldrich recorded 12 kills and 15 digs, while Jordan Cook was next up with six kills. Rileigh Gray racked up 22 assists. Gabriella Atchinson had a team-high 20 digs, while Cassie Nolte posted 10. Nolte also had three kills and two aces.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Herkimer 61, Cayuga 42: In their first game back from winter break, the Spartans got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Herkimer was able to pull away.
Gretchen Earl posted 15 points with seven rebounds, while Jania Freeman registered seven points and seven rebounds.
CCC (4-6) is home against Corning Thursday to kick off conference play.