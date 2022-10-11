Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys soccer beats Manlius Pebble Hill

The state-ranked Southern Cayuga boys soccer team defeated Manlius Pebble Hill 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Chiefs, ranked 11th in Class D, raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead. Parker Cullen led the offense with a pair of goals and an assist. Wilson Mehia contributed a goal and an assist.

Peter Angotti and Mauro Ramirez Domingo each scored a goal. Nick Pickney and Lenin Acosta each chipped in with an assist.

Southern Cayuga goalie Brandon Vanacore made seven saves.

Lansing 4, Moravia 2: Jacob Anderson scored both of the Blue Devils' goals. Goalie Abram Wasileski made 24 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Auburn 1, Weedsport 0: The Maroons' Erica Leeson broke a scoreless tie with just 5:33 remaining in the game. Auburn goalie Abby Clark made two saves.

Weedsport goalie Arie Giacolone made 10 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Fowler 0: The Maroons earned the sweep on scores of 25-8, 25-23 and 25-16.

Kirsten Casterline led Auburn with five aces, five assists, two kills and a dig. Cecilia Morgan contributed five aces and a dig.

Gabrielle Lupo added two blocks, an ace, an assist and a dig. Marissa Albert had four aces and three kills and Avianna Ming had a two aces and two kills.

LaFayette 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Blue Devils lost by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-7.

Veronica Cordway had 12 digs and seven points, Jocelyn Kolb had 10 digs. Cara Wilson had eight points, three digs and an ace. Mya Schneider had five points, five assists and four digs.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga 52, -Elmira Notre Dame 28: Ellie Burroughs and Lilianna Van De Water each won a pair of events to lead the Chiefs.

Burroughs was first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:17.08 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.33. Van De Water touched first in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:23.71 and the 200 individual medley in 2:52.02.

Other individual winners for the Chiefs included Charli Bennett in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.47, Cate Burroughs in the 100 butterfly in 1:28.63 and Isabel Rossbach in the 500 freestyle in 6:49.81.

The Chiefs 200 freestyle relay of Abigail White, Van De Water, Deirdre Hastings and Rossbach won in 2:17.91 and the 200 medley relay of Burroughs, Van De Water, Burroughs and Bennett touched first in 2:16.10.

Southern Cayuga is now 2-4 on the season.