Southern Cayuga boys soccer defeated Union Springs/Port Byron for the second time in a week, 4-1, Saturday thanks to three second-half goals.
John Robin opened the scoring in the first half on a redirect on a crosser from Juan Par Soch. Sam Perez put Southern Cayuga ahead by a pair nine minutes into the second half, converting a 20-yard strike into the left corner of the net. US/PB made it a one-goal game with 12 minutes remaining on Zane Vaughn's goal, assisted by Beder Juarez.
The Wolves were unable to score the equalizer before Perez scored his second, a header off a corner kick, with seven minutes to go. Jacob Schmitt sealed the win with a shot from 30 yards in the final minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore made three saves for the Chiefs, including one on a penalty kick and a pair of one-on-ones. Nick Weaver was credited with nine saves for US/PB.
Southern Cayuga (6-3) hosts Whitney Point on Tuesday, while US/PB (2-8) hits the road for Moravia Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
McQuaid Invitational: Auburn's Jimmy Vasile came in 13th overall in the large school race as the Maroons tied for 11th place out of 22 competing schools. Vasile completed the course in 16:33. Behind him was Jack Moochler in 22nd (16:58), James Cuddy in 46th (17:30), Connor Gasper in 125th (19:47) and Jack Carbonaro in 131st (20:02).
Auburn's girls team finished 28th of 37, led by Bethany Lorenzo's 45th-place time of 20:29. Abbie Izzo came in 121st (22:00) and Natalie Calandra-Ryan was 146th (22:34).
Weedsport's boys team placed 19th out of 46 teams in the small school race. Landon Kepple came in 46th overall (17:54.5), Forrest Nguyen finished 83rd (18:44.7), Caleb Tracy followed in 89th (18:48.4), Ashton Benedict placed 120th (19:19.2) and Alex Murray rounded out the Warriors top five in 167th (20:10.0).
Weedsport's girls ran incomplete. Sarah Carroll ranked 15th overall (21:25), Elana Amodei came in 63rd (23:05) and Allyson Germinara was 69th (23:12).
FROM FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 59, Moravia 12: Gavin Stayton had two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown, with 48 rushing yards on three attempts for Moravia. Hunter Purdy had Moravia's other score, finishing with 44 yards on three catches.
Quarterback Kyle Witten passed for 70 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Moravia hosts Whitney Point Saturday.