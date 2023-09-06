Seniors Parker Cullen and John Kreydatus each scored twice, as Southern Cayuga boys soccer shut out Lansing 4-0 on Tuesday.

Isaac Brozon picked up the assist on two goals, while Bryce David also dished out an assist.

Goalie Manne Vasquez made six saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Kreydatus opened the scoring midway through the first half on a deflected ball, then added another in the 18-yard box in the second half.

Southern Cayuga travels to North Rose-Wolcott on Saturday.

Moravia 7, Whitney Point 2: The Blue Devils opened up with a 3-0 lead at the half in a blowout win.

Jacob Anderson factored in on six of the Blue Devils’ goals, with two tallies and four assists. Patrik Walters recorded a hat trick. Lucas George and Nathan Witten rounded out the scoring.

Moravia next plays in the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament at Union Springs this weekend.

GOLF

Skaneateles 201, Tully 228: In a meeting between two unbeaten teams, the Lakers prevailed at Vesper Hills Golf Course.

Drew Mancini was the match medalist, with a 37. Jack Marquardt’s 39 and Finlay Coyne’s 40 rounded out Skaneateles’ top scores.

The Lakers improve to 4-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Mexico 0: The Lakers escaped a tight first set, 26-24, then cruised in the final two in the sweep. Ayla Pas’cal totaled nine kills and five blocks, both team-highs. Ellie Walsh added six kills and five aces. Alyssa Franciamone led the defense with 13 digs, while Delaney Fish was credited with 13 assists, five digs and four aces. Cydney Pitman added eight assists, six digs and five aces.