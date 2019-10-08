The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team outshot Groton 20-1 in a 5-0 win Tuesday.
Jacob Schmitt started the scoring from 30 yards with his fifth of the year for the only goal of the first half. Southern Cayuga tacked on four in the second half, one each from Tyler Ridley, Ardany Lopez, Juan Par Soch and Inigo Sebastian.
Southern Cayuga hosts Moravia on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 5, Syracuse 0: Brooke Reynolds posted a pair of goals, while Sydney Marinelli (assist), Amelia Bartolotta, and Jessica Hai rounded out the scoring with one each. Abby Marinelli dished out three assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 5, Tioga 0: Lizzie Duzzeau, Chloe Hanson, Bella Banerjee, Bailey Williamson and Karaline Head Martinez all scored. Williamson and Joy Weed were both credited with two assists, and Lindsey Smith picked up one assist. Brook Purdy recorded five saves for the shutout.
Moravia hosts Marathon on Thursday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Skaneateles 90, West Canada Valley 63: A pair of Lakers swimmers won multiple events. Grace King took first in the 200 IM (2:32.67) and 100 butterfly (1:06.93), while Elizabeth Springer had the best time in the 50 freestyle (26.65) and 100 freestyle (59.68). Lily Buchholz won the 200 freestyle (2:04.35). Lexis Cottrill had the top score in the diving competition at 198 points, topping teammate Carlee Pitman's 196.40.
King, Buchholz, Lili Winkelman and Amelia Musso combined to win the 200 medley relay in 2:02.55.
Skaneateles would've swept first place in all 11 events, but the Lakers ran exhibition in the final five races.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
IAC North Divisional: Southern Cayuga totaled 88 points to come in fourth. Sean Kennedy was the Chiefs' top finisher in 11th (18:36), followed by Aidan Brown in 14th (18:49) and Ben Stiadle in 17th (19:06).
Nick Marnell was Moravia's top time, finishing in 21:18.7 for 43rd.
Weedsport 25, Manlius Pebble Hill 34; Weedsport 15, Blessed Virgin Mary 46: Landon Kepple took first, finishing in 19:00. Ashton Benedict came in fourth (20:25) and Forest Nguyen came in fifth (20:29).
Weedsport finishes 9-3 on the season. The Warriors will host their invitational on Oct. 19.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
IAC North Divisional: Southern Cayuga came in third out of eight teams with 71 points. The Chiefs were led by Sophia Bennett's third-place finish (20:37). Betsy Gloss placed 14th (22:40) and Brianna Gentile crossed in 15th (22:46).
For Moravia, Alexa O'Brien ranked 34th (27:19.6).
Weedsport 15, Manlius Pebble Hill 50: The Warriors took three of the top four spots, paced by Sarah Carroll's top time of 22:23. Allyson Germinara placed second (24:40) Elena Amodei came in fourth (25:35) and Meagan Fatcheric was fifth (25:47).
Weedsport ends its season with a record of 8-3. Next up is the Weedsport Invitational on Oct. 19.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Manlius Pebble Hill 2: Lily Miller earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory in third singles. Emma Miller and Ella Danforth swept first doubles; Sofia Capozza and Sophia Soderberg took a close second doubles match 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker won third doubles 6-1, 6-0; and Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler swept fourth doubles.
Marcellus 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: The Eagles' Anisa Bort won in first singles 6-4, 6-3.