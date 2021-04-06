Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys soccer shuts out Union Springs

Southern Cayuga scored twice in the first half, and that was enough to beat rival Union Springs 2-0 on Tuesday.
Freshman Gabe Lonsky opened the scoring in the opening minutes off an assist from Nate Thurston to put the Chiefs again. Then with only 13 seconds remaining before halftime, senior Sam Perez scored off a crosser from Ardany Lopez.
Brandon Vanacore made four saves to earn the shutout.
Nick Weaver made eight saves for Union Springs.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 50, Dryden 44: Trailing by two points with two events remaining, the Chiefs earned crucial points late to come back and beat Dryden.
Bridget Hastings finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.94 for first while Lilianna Van De Water came in second to secure seven points and the lead entering the final event. Then, in the 400 freestyle relay, Southern Cayuga clinched a win when Bridget Davis, Charli Bennett, Ellie Burroughs and Brooke Green won with a time of 4:24.46.
Burroughs, Bridget Hastings, Brooke Green and Taylor Green also won the 200 medley relay (2:14.16). Brooke Green won the 50 free (26.54), Bennett won the 100 free (1:08.14), Burroughs took first in the 500 free (6:03.32) and 100 backstroke (1:11.05).
Elan VanArnum, Davis, Bennett and Green were first in the 200 free relay (2:01.33).
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Weedsport 0: The Eagles won by sets of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-22. Amelia Gilfus led the Warriors with three kills and three digs, while Bella Guerrette was credited with seven assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College swept a doubleheader against Jefferson on Tuesday, winning by scores of 9-7 and 10-6.
In Game 1, Tyler Ziernak went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two steals. Greg Osterhout (run) and Justin Coleman (two runs) both recorded singles. Wyatt Palmer threw five innings with five hits against and nine strikeouts.
Cayuga needed seven runs in the final two innings to win Game 2 after falling behind 6-3.
Connor Carr-Mathews pitched four innings of scoreless relief to earn the win, posting five strikeouts. Hazel Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double, while Nate Coffey hit a double with two walks and three RBIs.
The Spartans host Erie on Wednesday for another twin bill.