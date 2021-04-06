Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys soccer shuts out Union Springs

Southern Cayuga scored twice in the first half, and that was enough to beat rival Union Springs 2-0 on Tuesday.

Freshman Gabe Lonsky opened the scoring in the opening minutes off an assist from Nate Thurston to put the Chiefs again. Then with only 13 seconds remaining before halftime, senior Sam Perez scored off a crosser from Ardany Lopez.

Brandon Vanacore made four saves to earn the shutout.

Nick Weaver made eight saves for Union Springs.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga 50, Dryden 44: Trailing by two points with two events remaining, the Chiefs earned crucial points late to come back and beat Dryden.

Bridget Hastings finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.94 for first while Lilianna Van De Water came in second to secure seven points and the lead entering the final event. Then, in the 400 freestyle relay, Southern Cayuga clinched a win when Bridget Davis, Charli Bennett, Ellie Burroughs and Brooke Green won with a time of 4:24.46.