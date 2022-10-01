Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga boys soccer shuts out US/PB

Southern Cayuga boys soccer earned a shutout, 5-0, over rival Union Springs/Port Byron on Saturday.

Bryce David recorded two goals for the victorious Chiefs, while Wilson Mejia, Parker Cullen and Ryne Shelton all scored once.

Mejia, Cullen and Dani Vasquez were credited with assists.

Brandon Vanacore made three saves.

Southern Cayuga travels to Groton on Tuesday, while US/PB heads to Lansing.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 1, Groton 0: Circe Perez had the game's only goal, scored unassisted.

The Chiefs' play at Moravia on Wednesday.

Marathon 2, Moravia 0: The Blue Devils were felled by a pair of first half goals by the Olympians. Corinne Leonard recorded 16 saves in the goal.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cayuga participated in a pod tournament at SUNY Adirondack, losing 3-1 to the host Timberwolves and 3-0 to Hudson Valley.

In the first match, Cassie Nolte recorded 21 digs, 12 kills and three aces. Marrin Owens contributed 14 assists.

In the daycap, Nolte posted nine kills, and Owens finished with eight aces and 12 assists. Paige Lane chipped in with eight digs.

The Spartans travel to Jefferson on Tuesday.

FROM FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Cazenovia 1, Weedsport 0: The Warriors' Arie Giacolone totaled 12 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Cazenovia 3, Jordan-Elbridge 2: The Eagles fell behind by two sets but battled back to force a fifth, which the Lakers ultimately won 15-9.

Taylor Eaton led J-E with seven kills and seven digs, while Sarah Lane posted nine digs and eight assists.