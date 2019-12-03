Southern Cayuga boys swimming began its season Tuesday with a 101-69 victory over Lansing.
Joey Angotti won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Peter Angotti took first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and JD Rejman was first in the 100 butterfly.
The Chiefs also swept the three relays. The Angottis, Rejman and Jamison Murray won the 200 medley relay; Owen Overhiser, Sam Perez, Aidan Brown and Joey Angotti placed first in the 200 free relay; and Rejman, Murray, Peter Angotti and Ryan Pinckney won the 400 free relay.
Southern Cayuga swims at Greene next Tuesday.
West Genesee 100, Weedsport 86: Will Sterling was the lone individual winner for the Warriors, taking first in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.35. Caleb Tracy, Andrew Williams, Joe Wloch and Sterling earned first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.23).