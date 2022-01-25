Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga girls basketball beats North Rose-Wolcott

Avrey Colton had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Southern Cayuga girls basketball team beat North Rose-Wolcott 56-16 on Tuesday night.

Charli Bennett added 12 points and nine rebounds and Ana Marsh scored eight points.

Fulton 53, Union Springs 42: The Wolves dropped their first game of the season as Kailey Kalet led with 24 points and Payton Gilbert contributed 10 points.

The Wolves, now 12-1, play at Southern Cayuga on Friday in an IAC divisional match-up.

Onondaga 45, Port Byron 37: Maria Burns led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds and Lexi Elliott added 14 points and five rebounds.

BOWLING

Auburn boys 2,929, East Syracuse-Minoa 2,890: James Wilkes rolled a 616 series with a game of 220 to pace the Maroons.

Auburn girls 1,881, East Syracuse-Minoa 1,738: Marissa Capone led the Maroons with a 482 series including a game of 197.

FROM MONDAY

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 77, Corning 75: Nic Harris made a pair of clutch free throws with six seconds left to lift the Spartans to their second conference victory of the season.

Cayuga rallied from a 39-31 halftime deficit as Jay Baranick led overall with 18 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Harris finished with 16 points and Ikechukwu Ezike contributed 15 points. Shaheem Sanders had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Khari Odom had 10 points.

The Spartans will play the Red Barons again on Wednesday in Corning.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 67, Spencer-Van Etten 56: Hunter Martin led the Wolves with 26 points and Jose Reyes chipped in with 23 points.

Union Springs outscored Spencer-Van Etten 17-8 in the third period and extended their lead to as many as 15 in the fourth.

Union Springs is 7-6 on the season and next plays at Southern Cayuga on Thursday.

