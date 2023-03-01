Southern Cayuga girls basketball's season is over, following a defeat in the section semifinals.

The third-seeded Chiefs fell to 47-34 in the Section IV, Class D semis on Wednesday at SUNY Delhi.

With the loss, Southern Cayuga finishes 17-6.

The game was a defensive struggle for the first half. The teams combined for only 11 points in the first eight minutes, while Oxford held a 15-10 lead at halftime.

In a more offensively-oriented second half, Oxford benefitted from a 13-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to build some cushion.

While Southern Cayuga managed to pull the score back within 10, 30-20, entering the fourth, the Chiefs were unable to close the gap completely.

Charli Bennett was Southern Cayuga's leading scorer with eight points.

While the Chiefs fell one win short of the title game, the team will return a solid core that could contend again next year. The team loses starting point guard Ellie Brozon to graduation, but will retain the other four members of its starting lineup with Bennett (sophomore), Circe Perez (junior), Norah McCarthy (junior) and Emily Prince (sophomore) all returning for at least one more season.