The Southern Cayuga girls cross country team placed fifth and the boys took seventh at the IAC Championships at Marathon High School Friday.
Betsy Gloss finished 26th for the Chiefs with a time of 24:02. She was followed by Marissa Wiemann in 27th (24:12), Brianna Gentile in 30th (24:26), Faith Shields in 34th (24:41) and Kylie Rejman in 37th (25:12).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Aidan Brown was the first finisher for the boys in 30th (19:38). Kyle Stewart came in 39th (19:57), Sean Kennedy was 43rd (20:05), Jackson Otis took 44th (20:07) and Brian Collier finished in 48th (20:27).
Southern Cayuga competes in sectionals Thursday at Chenango Valley State Park.