The Southern Cayuga girls swim team won 10 events in a 57-37 win over Susquehanna Valley at Southern Cayuga High School Tuesday.
Molly Rejman took first in the 200 freestyle (2:21.47) and the 100 butterfly (1:20.7), while Emma VanAmburgh was first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.79) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.07).
Brooke Green won the 500 freestyle (6:07.98) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.86), and Ellie Burroughs came in first in the 50 freestyle (27.9).
Green, VanAmburgh, Rejman and Burroughs came in first in the 200 medley relay (2:10.88) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.56), while Bridget Davis, Green, Burroughs and Green were first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:31.62).
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 5, Homer 0: Suzie Nemec recorded a pair of goals and assists to lead the Warriors.
Erin Grady, Faith Grady and Emma Stark (assist) each netted one goal.
Mariah Quigley made nine saves for the shutout.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1, Moravia 0: Brooke Purdy made one save for the Blue Devils.
You have free articles remaining.
TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge's Anisa Bort advanced to the Section III, Division III first singles finals.
Bort topped Skaneateles' Lily Miller in the quarterfinals (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Marcellus' Kathleen Demarle in the semifinals (6-3, 7-5).
Miller defeated Holland Patent's Emma Shoemaker in the first round (6-4, 6-1) before dropping to Bort in the semifinals. The Lakers' Kenna Ellis beat Camden's Morgan Keil in the first round (6-4, 6-2), but lost to Marcellus' Danielle Copp in the quarterfinals (6-3, 3-6, 6-4).
Skaneateles' Isabella Kroon fell in the first round (6-1, 6-1).
In Division III doubles action, Skaneateles' Ella Danforth and Emma Miller are in the first doubles finals. The pair started off with a first-round bye, then beat Marcellus' Sophia Shaw and Maddie Vetsch 6-0, 6-1 in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Danforth and Miller picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Camden's Katie Ammann and Brianna O'Drain. In the semis, Danforth and Miller beat Marcellus' Elaina Mahoney and Megan Mitchell 6-0, 6-1. They'll face Cazenovia's Alex Galle and Nina Royer in the finals.
Jordan-Elbridge's Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotkiski earned a second-round win over Camden's Holland Hawkes and Adeline Houser 6-1, 6-4, but then fell in the quarterfinals to Cazenovia's Galle and Royer.
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Auburn 1: Sophia Amos paced Moravia with 10 kills and two aces, Alexa Nye picked up 13 assists and three aces, and Illeana Ramirez chipped in with four kills and six aces.