{{featured_button_text}}
092619 SC Swim 3 (copy)

Southern Cayuga's Ellie Burroughs swims against Watkins Glen at Southern Cayuga High School Sept. 26.

 Jeremy Houghtaling, The Citizen

The Southern Cayuga girls swim team won 10 events in a 57-37 win over Susquehanna Valley at Southern Cayuga High School Tuesday.

Molly Rejman took first in the 200 freestyle (2:21.47) and the 100 butterfly (1:20.7), while Emma VanAmburgh was first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.79) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.07).

Brooke Green won the 500 freestyle (6:07.98) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.86), and Ellie Burroughs came in first in the 50 freestyle (27.9).

Green, VanAmburgh, Rejman and Burroughs came in first in the 200 medley relay (2:10.88) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.56), while Bridget Davis, Green, Burroughs and Green were first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:31.62).

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 5, Homer 0: Suzie Nemec recorded a pair of goals and assists to lead the Warriors.

Erin Grady, Faith Grady and Emma Stark (assist) each netted one goal.

Mariah Quigley made nine saves for the shutout.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1, Moravia 0: Brooke Purdy made one save for the Blue Devils.

TENNIS

Jordan-Elbridge's Anisa Bort advanced to the Section III, Division III first singles finals.

Bort topped Skaneateles' Lily Miller in the quarterfinals (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Marcellus' Kathleen Demarle in the semifinals (6-3, 7-5).

Miller defeated Holland Patent's Emma Shoemaker in the first round (6-4, 6-1) before dropping to Bort in the semifinals. The Lakers' Kenna Ellis beat Camden's Morgan Keil in the first round (6-4, 6-2), but lost to Marcellus' Danielle Copp in the quarterfinals (6-3, 3-6, 6-4).

Skaneateles' Isabella Kroon fell in the first round (6-1, 6-1).

In Division III doubles action, Skaneateles' Ella Danforth and Emma Miller are in the first doubles finals. The pair started off with a first-round bye, then beat Marcellus' Sophia Shaw and Maddie Vetsch 6-0, 6-1 in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Danforth and Miller picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Camden's Katie Ammann and Brianna O'Drain. In the semis, Danforth and Miller beat Marcellus' Elaina Mahoney and Megan Mitchell 6-0, 6-1. They'll face Cazenovia's Alex Galle and Nina Royer in the finals.

Jordan-Elbridge's Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotkiski earned a second-round win over Camden's Holland Hawkes and Adeline Houser 6-1, 6-4, but then fell in the quarterfinals to Cazenovia's Galle and Royer.

VOLLEYBALL

Moravia 3, Auburn 1: Sophia Amos paced Moravia with 10 kills and two aces, Alexa Nye picked up 13 assists and three aces, and Illeana Ramirez chipped in with four kills and six aces.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0