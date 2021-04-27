Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf tees off with win

Southern Cayuga golf opened the season on Tuesday with a 183-227 victory over visiting Moravia at King Ferry Golf Course.

Leading the Chiefs was Brandon Vanacore, who carded a 42. Jackson Otis was next with 45, Jacob McCarty shot a 47. Nick Thurston rounded out the top scorers with a 49.

Travis Johnson led Moravia with a score of 56.

Southern Cayuga (1-0) travels to Stone Hedges Golf Course on Thursday to face Groton, while Moravia (0-1) hosts Marathon on Thursday at Fillmore Glen Golf Course.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College pulled off a sweep in a road doubleheader at Tompkins Cortland Community College on Tuesday.

The Spartans won the opening game 11-6, behind a four-six sixth inning that included a bases-loaded, two-run single by Hazel Martinez. Tyler Ziernak went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI. Aidan Driscoll-Sandusky finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, and Sam Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a double, steal and two RBIs. Greg Osterhout picked up the win, tossing three innings of relief. He struck out five.