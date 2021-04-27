Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga golf tees off with win

Southern Cayuga golf opened the season on Tuesday with a 183-227 victory over visiting Moravia at King Ferry Golf Course.
Leading the Chiefs was Brandon Vanacore, who carded a 42. Jackson Otis was next with 45, Jacob McCarty shot a 47. Nick Thurston rounded out the top scorers with a 49.
Travis Johnson led Moravia with a score of 56.
Southern Cayuga (1-0) travels to Stone Hedges Golf Course on Thursday to face Groton, while Moravia (0-1) hosts Marathon on Thursday at Fillmore Glen Golf Course.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College pulled off a sweep in a road doubleheader at Tompkins Cortland Community College on Tuesday.
The Spartans won the opening game 11-6, behind a four-six sixth inning that included a bases-loaded, two-run single by Hazel Martinez. Tyler Ziernak went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI. Aidan Driscoll-Sandusky finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, and Sam Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a double, steal and two RBIs. Greg Osterhout picked up the win, tossing three innings of relief. He struck out five.
Behind Brendan Williams' three-hit shutout, CCC was able to complete the sweep with a 6-0 win in Game 2. Williams walked only one batter while striking out nine. It was his second complete game of the season.
Martinez and Leroy Glaum both hit a double and scored a run. Tyler Cordway went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Ziernak stole three bases. Williams and Jack Flynn also recorded triples.
"(Williams) absolutely dominated,” Cayuga coach TJ Gamba said. “I’m proud of the team. We hit better today, executed better, moved runners over and made most of the plays in the field. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Cayuga is now 11-13 overall and 10-6 in division play. The Spartans are back on the road Saturday for a doubleheader against Mohawk Valley.