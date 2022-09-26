Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga plays to tie with Marathon

Two overtimes couldn't decide a victor in a marathon soccer match between Southern Cayuga and Marathon on Monday.

Despite the two extra sessions, the teams played to a 1-1 tie.

Peter Angotti had the Chiefs' lone goal to put the team ahead 1-0 in the first half, but the Olympians were able to match.

Brandon Vanacore made nine saves.

Southern Cayuga is home against Moravia on Wednesday.

Dryden 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Nick Anthony made six saves in goal.

US/PB (3-7) plays Whitney Point on Wednesday at Dana West High School in Port Byron.

GIRLS SOCCER

Waterloo 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: The Wolves went behind by a pair of goals in the first half. While Sarah Colgan scored in the second half, her third tally of the season, US/PB was unable to tie the score.

GOLF

Oswego 198, Auburn 210: The Maroons fell at Oswego Country Club, despite Carter Mizro's three-under 32. Aiden Tomandl and Evan Moore both scored 42s, Lucas Brown had a 45 and Noah Conley added a 49.

Auburn (5-2) hosts a league match-up on Tuesday.

Tully 214, Jordan-Elbridge 226: Caden Hearn and Benjamin Weller were the Eagles' leaders with a pair of 40s, while David Lawless added a 45.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Cazenovia 0: The Lakers earned a sweep thanks to scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-13. Ayla Pas'cal totaled 13 kills and four digs. Alice Bender posted 19 digs. Maddy Bender was credited with 30 assists and four aces.

FROM THE WEEKEND

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The Cayuga Community College hosted a pod tournament on Saturday, but dropped its matches to Herkimer, Fulton-Montgomery and Mohawk Valley.

"We had a couple players in different positions today, but we still managed to play OK," CCC coach Kiana Younis said. "We could have executed and communicated better, but we played as well as we could against some good teams."

Against Herkimer, Marrin Owens posted 12 digs, seven assists and two aces, while Paige Lane recorded four kills.

Lane posted 19 digs, 13 kills and four aces, and Owens had 22 assists, against Mohawk Valley. Zoe DeRousie finished with 12 digs and four kills against Fulton-Montgomery.

The Spartans (1-10) host OCC on Tuesday.