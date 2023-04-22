The Cayuga County softball tournament championship will feature a team familiar with the finals against a squad that hasn't been there in several years.

In a rematch of last season’s county tournament championship on Saturday, Port Byron again bested Union Springs, 3-2, a walk-off win.

Collen Jump (RBI) and Nikki Namisniak (run) each posted two-hit games for the Panthers.

Namisniak went seven innings, struck out eight batters and held Union Springs to four hits and one earned run.

In the other semifinal, Southern Cayuga topped Weedsport, 8-5. Ava Harvatine earned the win for the Chiefs, scattering five hits and striking out 13 to propel Southern Cayuga to the tournament championship.

Ellie Brozon and Abby White each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and run. Rachel Landon, Kaya Shelton and Harvatine contributed RBIs. Landon also scored twice.

Arie Giacolone had a home run and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Deanna Jackson chipped in with a double.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 10, Southern Cayuga 0: In the first round of the Cayuga County tournament, the Warriors posted a two-hitter against the Chiefs.

Weedsport scored two runs in each of the first three innings to pull away.

Andrew Seward pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 14 Chiefs batters. He walked only one and limited Southern Cayuga to two hits.

Antonio Tortorello (home run, two RBIs), Patrick Whitman (two runs, RBI), Seward (two runs) and Tony LoMascolo (run, RBI, walk) all had two-hit games for the Warriors.

Parker Cullen and Tyler Figueroa had hits for Southern Cayuga.

Union Springs 5, Port Byron 3: The Wolves scores three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a comeback victory against the Panthers, who had taken a one-run lead in the bottom half of the sixth. Three Port Byron errors in the inning helped propel Union Springs to the county tournament final.

GIRLS LACROSSE

General Brown 16, Jordan-Elbridge 9: Riley Crawford scored four goals, while Makayla Penird and Briella Gilfus each contributed two scores.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 18, LaSalle 7: The Maroons' offense exploded in a home contest at Holland Stadium. With the victory, Auburn is within one win of a .500 record at 4-5 on the season.

FROM FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Victor 5, Auburn 4: The Maroons fell on a walk-off squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning. Auburn's record now stands at 6-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tioga Twisted Relays: Union Springs’ girls team placed fourth with 89 points, trailing only Marathon, Thomas Edison and host Tioga.

The Wolves’ boys team came in sixth.

Kailey Kalet won the girls 400m dash (1:03.29), while Joey Harmon did the same in the boys 400m dash (59.37). Sarah Colgan was first in the girls 1500m run (5:59).

Payton Gilbert (girls 200m dash, girls shot put, girls discus), Ahmad Haight (boys 200m dash), Jrumond White (boys shot put, boys discus) and Elizabeth McHenry (girls 800m run) all were runners-up in their respective events.