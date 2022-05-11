Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga softball rallies against Whitney Point

Southern Cayuga softball picked up a walk-off win on Wednesday, 8-7 over Whitney Point.

Down by a run entering their final at-bats, the Chiefs’ Ellie Brozon led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple. Avrey Colton then hit a double to tie the score. Rachel Landon’s two-bagger to right-center field scored Colton to win the game.

Pitcher Ava Harvatine struck out seven to earn her seventh win of the season. She also had a triple and run in the bottom of the sixth to keep Southern Cayuga in position to win it.

Weedsport 6, Onondaga 5: Mallory Brown just missed hitting for the cycle, as she recorded a single, double and triple along with two RBIs. Christina Jackson also posted three hits. Morgan Flask and Riah Davis drove in two runs apiece.

Jackson had eight Ks in the circle and recorded all three put-outs in the seventh inning to end the game.

Weedsport improves to 10-5.

BASEBALL

Cicero-North Syracuse 12, Auburn 3: Jayden DeAngelis recorded a solo home run for the Maroons, while Caden Buchanan and Noah Morrison both doubled.

TENNIS

Auburn 4, East Syracuse Minoa 3: Ryan Stechuchak won first singles 10-2.

In doubles, Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won 10-0; Troy Wagner and Cameron Goff won 10-4; and Charles Tracy and Kyle Green won 10-0.

Auburn 7, East Syracuse Minoa 0: Stechuchak (10-1), Gabriel Volo (10-0) and Bill Li (10-0) were singles winners for the Maroons.

Clark and Fitzgerald won first doubles (10-2), Troy Wagner and Tracy claimed second doubles (10-4), Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner took third doubles (10-2), and Green and Braden Sherman completed the swept in fourth doubles (10-5).

Skaneateles 4, Mynderse 1: Max Karinpinsi (6-2, 6-2) and Marty McNeil (6-1, 6-2) were singles winners for the Lakers. Nicholas Cerimeli and Ethan Pickup won first doubles (6-0, 6-1), while Kevin Torrisi and James Lovier swept second doubles.

GOLF

Weedsport 215, Solvay 249; Weedsport 215, Cato-Meridian 297: Leading the Warriors was Wyatt LaForce, who carded a 34. Braden Wood was next with a 37 and Ryan Adams scored a 45.

Tyson Smith posted a 49 for the Blue Devils.

Weedsport improves to 5-2 and has qualified for team sectionals. The Warriors travel to Marcellus on Friday.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 90, Bishop Grimes 27; Port Byron 99, On Tech Charter 11; Port Byron 91, DeRuyter 55: In a quad meet, the Panthers swept all three opponents.

Port Byron’s individual winners on the track were Alex Patti in the 110m high hurdles (20.1 seconds), Austin Davies in the 100m dash (11.9 seconds) and Andrew Jones in the 400m hurdles (1:12.6).

The Panthers also won five out of the six field events. Bryce Rigby had the best throw in the discus (107-7) and the deepest long jump (17-3). Anthony Feocco won the shot put (36-1). Patti was first in the high jump (5-6). Alex Hernandez won the pole vault (8-6).

Port Byron won two relays. Kaleb Holdridge, Patti, Rigby and Davies were the winning team in the 4x100m relay (49.9). Rigby, Holdridge, Hernandez and Davies finished first in the 4x400m relay (4:17.4).

Weedsport 101, Onondaga 13; Weedsport 80, Manlius Pebble Hill 40: Landon Kepple placed first in the 1600m run (5:06) and the 400m hurdles (1:08.7). Troy Brown had top marks in the long jump (20-9) and the high jump (6-0). Joe Lott took first in the 110m hurdles (20.3 seconds) and the triple jump (34-9). Other winners included Cameron Chalker in the shot put and Liam Doherty in the pole vault. Robert Quigley, Brown, Sam Holden and Kepple also won the 4x100m relay (49.2).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 48, On Tech Charter 25; Port Byron 49, DeRuyter 19; Bishop Grimes 50, Port Byron 33: Madison Paoff won the 100m hurdles (18.9 seconds) and the high jump (4-6).

Weedsport 86, Onondaga 50; Weedsport 112, Manlius Pebble Hill 22: Mariah Quigley was first in the 100m hurdles (16.6 seconds) and the pole vault (9-0). Allison House won the 1500m run (5:50) and the 400m hurdles (1:19.5). Also winning for Weedsport was Gabby Jeffers in the long jump (14-10), Sarah Carroll in the high jump (4-4), and Ayla Stark in the discus (61-4). Stark and Colleen O’Neil tied in the shot put (23-0).

Olivia Quinn, House, Carroll and Jeffers won the 4x400m relay (4:51).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0