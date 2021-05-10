Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga softball tops Moravia

Avrey Colton went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to guide Southern Cayuga softball to a 17-11 win over Moravia on Monday.
Other offensive leaders for the Chiefs included Sam Johnson, who went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Rachel Landon who also finished 3-for-5. Ellie Brozon, Claire Walter and Lilly Holden all totaled two hits and two RBIs. Reilly Dingy and Molleigh Johnson chipped in with hits.
In the circle, Walter pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Southern Cayuga (2-1) faces Marathon on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 14, Central Square 5: Colin Tardiff recorded four goals and three assists as the Maroons rolled the Red Hawks. Trey Masters, Christian Hogan and Zach Crosby all had hat tricks. Masters and Hogan added assists. Charlie Cunningham scored one goal with one assist. Noah Erickson was credited with three assists. Jackson Siddall made three saves in net, while Steve Baier won 14 of his 15 draws.
Skaneateles 8, Marcellus 7: Grayson Brunelle paced Skaneateles with four goals and two assists. Colin Morrissey buried a pair of goals. Ryan Willard (assist) and Sean Kerwick (assist) rounded out the scoring, and Max Wamp finished with an assist. Luke Renaud made nine saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 15, Homer 5: Ava Logan netted six goals, while Anna McGlynn and Bella Brogan recorded three goals with an assist for Skaneateles. Other scorers included Kathryn Morrissey (three assists), Lilly Marquardt (two assists), and Rachel Hackler. Julia O'Connor dished out three assists, and Kelsey Rutledge contributed one. Emily Evans made 10 saves.
Auburn 16, Central Square 3: Gracie Giannettino recorded two goals and two assists for the Maroons, while Natalie Calandra-Ryan, Kate Izzo (two assists), Natalie Long (assist), Ella Bouley, and Danielle Swietoniowski all registered two goals apiece. Abbie Izzo and Caroline Smith scored once each. Ella Doan added an assist. Quinn Brady and Paige Maneri combined for two saves.
Auburn hosts Fulton on Wednesday.
GOLF
Skaneateles 242, Bishop Grimes 261: The Lakers' Julia Marshall scored a 51 in the win. Skaneateles is now 3-3 and hosts Marcellus on Tuesday.
Weedsport 301, Bishop Ludden 308: Braden Wood had the top score for the Warriors with a 49. Wyatt LaForce carded a 54 and Lauren DeJohn scored a 60.
Weedsport (1-3) is home on Wednesday against Cato-Meridian and Solvay.
TENNIS
Auburn 5, Cortland 0: Michael Clark (6-1, 6-1), Riley Fitzgerald (7-5, 7-5) and Brody Wagner (6-1, 6-0) earned singles wins for the Maroons. Jack Carbonaro and Matthew Humphrey won first doubles 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner took second doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Auburn is now 2-2.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Weedsport 67.5, Port Byron 64.5: Winners on the track for Weedsport included Will Sterling in the 110m hurdles (20.3), Troy Brown in the 100m dash (11.7) and 400m run (55.06), and Landon Kepple in the 1600m run (5:07) and 400m hurdles (1:15.3). The Warriors' Aaron Woods, Aiden Moffitt, Tim Cherry and Ethan Gilfus combined to win the 4x100m relay. Zac Tratt had the top shot put (34-4.25) and discus throw (87-2). Brown had the best long jump (19-2) and high jump (6-1). Tim Cherry won the pole vault competition (7-6).
For Port Byron, Trevor Davies took first in the 800m run (2:26.3), Austin Davies won the 200m dash (25.0), Ryan Teabo finished first in the 3200m run (11:38.6) and Lucas Short won the triple jump (34-0). The Panthers also won a pair of relays. Teabo, Short, Dylan Nolan and Trevor Davies took the 4x800m relay (10:28.3). Nolan, Ethan Bell, Trevor Davies and Noah Partin finished first in the 4x400m relay (4:48.2).
Moravia 62, Southern Cayuga 24, Union Springs 14: Leading the Blue Devils to a tri-meet win was Devin McCall in the 110m hurdles (21.4) and 400m hurdles (1:21.7), Henry Scholl in the 100m dash (12.8) and 200m dash (26.0), Jeffrey Carmichael in the 800m run (2:58.1), Dustin McCall in the 3200m run (12:48.9), and Noah Newhart in the discus (93-3). For Southern Cayuga, Charlie Miller won the 400m dash (1:00.0), Tyler Figueroa took first in the high jump (4-8), and Daniel Davis was the winner in the shot put (35-2.75). For Union Springs, Riley Sawyer took first in the 1600m run (5:19.9) and the long jump (16-11).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Weedsport 106, Port Byron 13: The Warriors won every event during the meet. Mariah Quigley took the 100m hurdles (16.2) and 400m hurdles (1:12.6), Suzie Nemec won the 100m dash (14.2), Allie House won the 1500m run (5:26.1) and 800m run (2:46.3), Elena Amodei won the 400m run (77.2), Sarah Carroll took first in the 200m dash (32.0), and Olivia Snodgrass won the 3000m run (15.21).
Winners in the field included Nemec in the shot put (27-10.25) and discus (80-0.25), Meagan Fatcheric in the long jump (14-6) and high jump (4-2), and House in the triple jump (24-5).
Moravia 55, Southern Cayuga 51, Union Springs 11: Leading the Blue Devils was Chloe Hanson in the 100m hurdles (20.7), Shy'Anne Rhodes in the 100m dash (14.3), Taqua Bailey in the 200m dash (30.7), Olivia Genson in the 3000m run (12:23.8)
For Southern Cayuga, Bridget Hastings finished first in the 1500m run (5:49.5), Charli Bennett won the 400m dash (1:03.0) and high jump (4-10), Sophia Bennett took first in the 800m run (2:48.4), Cennedi McCarthy won the long jump (14-4.25), Norah McCarthy had the top triple jump (28-1), and Bridget Davis took first in the shot put (29-4) and the discus (89-8).
FROM THE WEEKEND
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 12, Westhill 9: The Maroons’ Abbie Izzo notched four goals and picked up one assist, and Natalie Calandra-Ryan scored three times. Additional scorers for Auburn included Gracie Giannettino (two goals, four assists), Danielle Swietoniowski (two goals) and Caroline Smith (one goal). Ella Bouley chipped in with one assist, and Quinn Brady made four saves in the cage.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 11, Rome Free Academy 4: Grayson Brunelle buried five goals with one assist, while Colin Morrissey contributed three goals and three assists in the Lakers’ win. Nolan Signor, Adam Casper and Ryan Willard (three assists) also netted goals.
Luke Renaud was credited with 17 saves in the cage.