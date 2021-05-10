Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga softball tops Moravia

Moravia 62, Southern Cayuga 24, Union Springs 14: Leading the Blue Devils to a tri-meet win was Devin McCall in the 110m hurdles (21.4) and 400m hurdles (1:21.7), Henry Scholl in the 100m dash (12.8) and 200m dash (26.0), Jeffrey Carmichael in the 800m run (2:58.1), Dustin McCall in the 3200m run (12:48.9), and Noah Newhart in the discus (93-3). For Southern Cayuga, Charlie Miller won the 400m dash (1:00.0), Tyler Figueroa took first in the high jump (4-8), and Daniel Davis was the winner in the shot put (35-2.75). For Union Springs, Riley Sawyer took first in the 1600m run (5:19.9) and the long jump (16-11).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Weedsport 106, Port Byron 13: The Warriors won every event during the meet. Mariah Quigley took the 100m hurdles (16.2) and 400m hurdles (1:12.6), Suzie Nemec won the 100m dash (14.2), Allie House won the 1500m run (5:26.1) and 800m run (2:46.3), Elena Amodei won the 400m run (77.2), Sarah Carroll took first in the 200m dash (32.0), and Olivia Snodgrass won the 3000m run (15.21).

Winners in the field included Nemec in the shot put (27-10.25) and discus (80-0.25), Meagan Fatcheric in the long jump (14-6) and high jump (4-2), and House in the triple jump (24-5).