Southern Cayuga softball continued humming on Monday, defeating county rival Moravia 16-4.

Charli Bennett went 2-for-3, with a two-run home run. Kaya Shelton added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Abby White finished 2-for-2 with five runs.

In the circle, Ava Harvatine limited the Blue Devils to five hits while striking out 11, to earn her seventh win of the year.

Southern Cayuga travels to Groton on Wednesday, while Moravia faces Union Springs in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Auburn 11, Fulton 3: Catcher Mac Maher went 4-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs to lead the Maroons to their seventh win of the year. He singled in three of the first four innings, then tacked on a two-bagger in the fifth as Auburn built a comfortable lead.

Owen Birchard (double, run, three RBIs) and Cameron Scanlan (RBI) also had two-hit games.

Lucas West received the start, and struck out eight across five innings. He also scored four runs on offense.

Auburn (7-2) faces Fulton again Tuesday at Falcon Park.

GOLF

Union Springs 163, Groton 198: The Wolves nabbed their fourth win to start the season, as Luke Parker shot a 38 as the match medalist.

Joey Sylvester’s 40, Michael Culver’s 41 and Tyler Lutkins’ 44 also contributed.

Union Springs faces Trumansburg on Tuesday.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Lansing 113, Marathon 14, Union Springs 13: Ahmad Haight placed second in the 100m dash for the Wolves.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lansing 91, Union Springs 32, Marathon 16: Kailey Kalet placed first in both the 400m dash (1:05) and the 100m dash (13.1), while Payton Gilbert was first in the 200m dash (29.1).

FROM THE WEEKEND

TRACK AND FIELD

Square Deal Invitational: Auburn's boys and girls teams both placed second in an invitational in Johnson City on Saturday.

The Maroons boys finished with 65 points, trailing only Ithaca's 74.5. For the girls, Auburn placed second with 60 points and was runner-up to Montrose's 66.

Abigail Ringwood posted the best time in the girls Steeplechase (7:51). Nora Burroughs won the girls 800m run (2:27.14) and Mary Alice Pineau claimed the girls 3000m run (10:52.08). Rhian Crowley was the runner-up in the girls discus. The Maroons 4x800m relay (Kyleen Brady, Burroughs, Pineau, Ringwood) came in second.

On the boys side, Jerry Czyz won the pentathlon with 2,343 points. In an event that featured eight athletes, Czyz was second in the 110m hurdles, second in high jump, third in shot put, second in long jump and first in the 1500m run. He was the only participant to place in the top three in all five events.

Other winners included Owen Gasper in the 3200m run (9:55.87) and Dustin Swartwood in both the shot put (49-8.5) and discus (168-0). Ryan Maher was second in the Steeplechase.

BASEBALL

Victor 5, Auburn 4: The Maroons were felled in the final at-bat of the game, when Victor’s Adam Ruffalo singled home the game-winning run.

All four of the Maroons’ runs came in the third, that put Auburn ahead. Victor later tied the score in the fifth.

Pitcher Cooper Polcovich earned the start on the hill, lasting five innings and surrendering seven hits while striking out four.

Myles McBride went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Lucas West finished 2-for-4 with a run. Owen Birchard recorded a double and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Auburn 5, Baldwinsville 2: The Maroons scored three times in the third inning, then added insurance with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Elise Clifford (four RBIs), Abigail Carr (two runs, double) and Madison Lowe (two runs, walk) all had two-hit games.

Rylee Catalfano added a double.

Lowe struck out eight and held B’Ville to three hits and one earned run in seven innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 5, Hudson Valley 3; Hudson Valley 6, Cayuga 3: Consecutive singles from Alex Gaudet and Brandon Hoftijzer set up a three-run home run in the third inning by Fernando Espinal that put CCC ahead 3-1 in Game 1.

After the Vikings battled back to tie, Hoftijzer hit an RBI single to put Cayuga back on top for good.

Connor McMahon sat down the final eight batters of the game to capture the win. He scattered eight hits across seven innings.

The Spartans never led in Game 2, despite working multiple ties. Hudson Valley scored the deciding runs in the seventh.

Matt Rumney pitched 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. Juan Perez finished 2-for-3 with a double and run, and Caleb Delly scored twice.

CCC (24-8) plays at Hudson Valley on Wednesday.