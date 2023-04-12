Southern Cayuga softball outlasted Lansing, 8-6, in a 10-inning marathon game on Wednesday.

The Chiefs fell behind 3-1 in the first inning, but pitcher Ava Harvatine settled down from then on, striking out nine batters with no walks in a complete game.

Harvatine also had a crucial double in the seventh inning that put the Chiefs ahead. She finished with three RBIs.

Ellie Brozon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI. Rachel Landon scored a run with one RBI, and also threw out two base-runners from behind the plate. Reilly Dingy had two hits, while Lily Holden, Charli Bennett and Abby White all contributed one.

Southern Cayuga (2-0) faces Union Springs on Thursday.

Union Springs 29, Marathon 1: Hailee Smith allowed one hit in three innings, while Paityn Delaney pitched two perfect innings in relief.

Ella Johnson, Abby Tracey (two triples) and Grace Chalupnicki each had four hits. Cameron Dennis contributed three hits.

The Wolves (4-1) play Southern Cayuga on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 11, Moravia 2: The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils for the second time in three days. Alex Smith had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for Union Springs, while Ebon Brown added two hits, one run and three RBIs. Aaron Johnson finished 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Luke Landis had three hits for the Blue Devils. Eli Landis and Dillon Palmer added two hits each.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 16, Central Square 2: The Maroons earned their first win of the season, in dominating fashion. Luke Mizro (assist) and Charlie Cunningham (three assists) buried four goals apiece. Matthew Smith (assist), Sam Coleman and Jack Pineau all scored twice. Elijah Scott and Rocco Villano rounded out the scoring, as each scored.

Goalie Jack Rivoli stopped five of seven shots faced to pick up the win in the cage. AJ Murphy scooped up 10 ground balls and finished 15-for-20 on faceoffs, both of which led the team.

Auburn returns to action Thursday against Oswego.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 21, Syracuse City 11: Nat Long (seven goals) and Olivia Leader (seven assists) each recorded seven points in the Maroons’ blowout win. Caroline Smith tallied five goals with one assist, while Danielle Swietoniowski had four goals and two assists.

Nora Solomon (three assists), Adalyn Bouley (assist), Grace Breeze, Parker Maneri and Ella Blanchfield all figured in with a goal.

Auburn hosts Oswego on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 15, Fabius-Pompey 0: Eagles pitcher Abby Delfavero pitched a perfect game across five frames, striking out 11 batters.

Each player in the lineup reached base safely. Erin Lavancha drove in five runs, while Cameron Fraher had two hits. Ava Hildebrant and Abigail Ahern both recorded three steals.

J-E (1-0) hosts Hannibal on Friday.

TENNIS

Southern Cayuga 5, Moravia 0: The Chiefs’ Mary Vitele won first singles 6-1, 6-1. The match of the day was a two-hour marathon, which Southern Cayuga’s Jordan Heiman topped Moravia’s Eli Burke in three sets. Heiman dropped the first 4-6, but rebounded to win the final two 7-5, 6-1.

GOLF

Moravia 192, Marathon 202: Kyler Adams was the match’s medalist, scoring a 43. Drew Nye’s 47, and 51s from Travis Johnson and Riley Jones, were among Moravia’s other top rounds.

The Blue Devils face Union Springs on Thursday at Wells College.

