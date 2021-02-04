Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swim team beats Odessa-Montour

Peter Angotti and JD Rejman each won a pair of individual events as the Southern Cayuga swim team won its season opener by defeating Odessa-Montour 62-31 on Thursday.

Angotti won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:04.97 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.30. Rejman was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.87 and the 100 freestyle in :58.88.

Other individual winners for the Chiefs included Owen Overhiser in the 200 IM (2:40.68).

The Chiefs also won three relays. The 200 medley relay of Jamison Murray, Samuel Perez, Overhiser and Luke Gentry was first in 2:03.95. The 200 freestyle relay of Rejman, Murray Peter Angotti and Gentry won in 1:48.95. The 400 freestyle relay of Overhiser, Rejman, Angotti and Aidan Brown was first in 4:15.42.

