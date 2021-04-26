Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimmers finish fourth at sectionals

Southern Cayuga girls swimming claimed multiple titles in the Section IV Class C championships that were held last Thursday through Saturday.

Brooke Green won the section title in the 50 freestyle, finishing the event in 26.14. Teammate Charlie Bennett was third (27.58).

Ellie Burroughs took second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.51), with Green placing third (2:07.63). Burroughs was also the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:41.86).

Southern Cayuga's 200 freestyle relay team took first, completing the event in 1:46.53. Included on the team were Brooke Green, Charli Bennett, Taylor Green and Burroughs. Southern Cayuga's 400 freestyle relay team landed a second-place finish with a time of 4:09.07.

As a team, Southern Cayuga compiled a team score of 244, which was good for fourth place out of nine schools.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cayuga Community College extended its winning streak to six games on Sunday, sweeping another doubleheader against SUNY Broome.