Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming claims final event to defeat Waverly

Tied entering the final event, Southern Cayuga girls swimming took first place in the last relay to defeat Waverly 49-45 on Tuesday.
Bridget Davis, Charli Bennett, Brooke Green and Ellie Burroughs finished the 400 free relay in 4:19.99 to help the Chiefs earn the win.
Brooke Green, Bridget Hastings, Elan VanArnum and Taylor Green also won the 200 free relay a few events prior, finishing with a time of 1:58.47.
Individual winners for the Chiefs included Brooke Green in the 50 free (26.76) and 500 free (6:14.49), and Burroughs in the 100 free (1:00.33).
Mexico 93, Skaneateles 92: In another meet that came down to the final event, the Lakers were a second-place finish away from capturing a win.
In the last event of the night, the 400 free relay, Hana Spaulding, Ellie Springer, Grace King and Ashley Drotar took first with a time of 3:44.15. Skaneateles needed one of its other two relay teams in that event to take second in order to win the meet, but instead Mexico grabbed the runner-up spot and the necessary points.
Individual winners for Skaneateles included Spaulding in the 200 free (1:55.46) and 100 free (52.69), and Lili Winkelman in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.21). Spaulding, Caitlin Comer, Arianna Matthews and Drotar teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:43.82).
Skaneateles returns Thursday to host Auburn and Cicero-North Syracuse.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs 2, Groton 0: Tyler Lutkins had one goal and one assist, while Hunter Martin had the other goal for the Wolves. Andrew Salls also posted an assist. Nick Weaver made four saves.
"It was another tough, physical game in the IAC and our guys handled it well," coach Jim Hodges said. "Their poise and composure was excellent today."
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Brendan Williams, of Auburn, tossed a complete game to help Cayuga Community College earn a split with nationally-ranked Herkimer College on Tuesday.
Williams allowed only three hits as the Spartans defeated the Generals 4-1 in the opening contest. His final line included six strikeouts and four walks across seven innings. Sam Jenkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Leroy Glaum finished 1-for-2 with a run.
"Brendan was dominant. He took control of that game right from the start, had all three pitches working in the zone. When he’s like that, he can beat a lot of teams,” said Cayuga coach TJ Gamba. “We’re still making strides on the season. We’re showing that we can play with anyone when we get consistent pitching and our defense is right.”
Cayuga's fortunes turned in Game 2 in a 12-3 loss. Jenkins hit a three-run home run in the first inning, but those runs were all the Spartans could muster. Over the final six innings, Cayuga was held to four hits.
Two of those hits came from Hazel Martinez, who posted a double and a run. Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky and Jenkins were both 1-for-3.
Cayuga (8-12 overall, 7-5 in conference play) travels to Finger Lakes Community College on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cayuga Community College was swept in a doubleheader against Jefferson on Tuesday, falling by scores of 15-1 and 15-5.
In the first game, Gabriella Bard went 2-for-2 with a walk, with Abigail Marinelli, Olivia Maassen and Kyra Cottrill all figuring in with hits.
In the second game, Bard registered a walk with two runs. Cottrill, Taylor Hunter Gabrielle Hass and Makayla Titus all picked up hits, while Marinelli, Hunter, Hass, Titus and Skyler White recorded RBIs.
Cayuga hosts Finger Lakes on Wednesday for a doubleheader.