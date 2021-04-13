Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming claims final event to defeat Waverly

Skaneateles returns Thursday to host Auburn and Cicero-North Syracuse.

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs 2, Groton 0: Tyler Lutkins had one goal and one assist, while Hunter Martin had the other goal for the Wolves. Andrew Salls also posted an assist. Nick Weaver made four saves.

"It was another tough, physical game in the IAC and our guys handled it well," coach Jim Hodges said. "Their poise and composure was excellent today."

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Brendan Williams, of Auburn, tossed a complete game to help Cayuga Community College earn a split with nationally-ranked Herkimer College on Tuesday.

Williams allowed only three hits as the Spartans defeated the Generals 4-1 in the opening contest. His final line included six strikeouts and four walks across seven innings. Sam Jenkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Leroy Glaum finished 1-for-2 with a run.