Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming defies Waverly

Southern Cayuga girls swimming trailed in its meet against Waverly for all but one event.

That one event was the last, as the Chiefs came back to beat the Wolverines 86-81 Thursday.

The 400 free relay team of Taylor Green, Cate Burroughs, Charli Bennett and Ellie Burroughs won the final event in 4:23.01 to best the Wolverines' foursome and secure the comeback.

Green, Ellie Burroughs, Elan Vanarnum and Bennett also took first in the 200 free relay (1:55.70).

Two swimmers earned wins in individual events.

Ellie Burroughs finished first in the the 200 IM (2:35.04), as well as the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:09.61). Lilianna Van De Water was the winner in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:23.52.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 2, Homer 1: Abby McKay and Gabby Sennett had one goal apiece for the Panthers, while Maria Burns made 10 saves.

Port Byron hosts Moravia on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL