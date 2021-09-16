Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming defies Waverly

Southern Cayuga girls swimming trailed in its meet against Waverly for all but one event.
That one event was the last, as the Chiefs came back to beat the Wolverines 86-81 Thursday.
The 400 free relay team of Taylor Green, Cate Burroughs, Charli Bennett and Ellie Burroughs won the final event in 4:23.01 to best the Wolverines' foursome and secure the comeback.
Green, Ellie Burroughs, Elan Vanarnum and Bennett also took first in the 200 free relay (1:55.70).
Two swimmers earned wins in individual events.
Ellie Burroughs finished first in the the 200 IM (2:35.04), as well as the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:09.61). Lilianna Van De Water was the winner in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:23.52.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron 2, Homer 1: Abby McKay and Gabby Sennett had one goal apiece for the Panthers, while Maria Burns made 10 saves.
Port Byron hosts Moravia on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Whitney Point 3, Union Springs 1: The Wolves claimed the first set 25-18, but then dropped the next three by a combined seven points (25-22, 25-23, 25-23).
Ava Dennis paced the Wolves with 10 aces and 16 service points. Cameron Dennis (three assists, 15 service points) and Kailey Kalet (four kills, nine service points) added seven aces apiece. Natalie Wright led the team with 10 assists.
BOYS GOLF
Skaneateles 218, LaFayette 262, Phoenix 306: Shawn Luce, Tyson DiRubbo and Jack Marquardt were the tri-medalists for the tri-match. All scored 40s to pace the Lakers.
Skaneateles is now 6-2.
Homer 208, Jordan Elbridge 269: Colin Jewsbury carded a 45 while Ben Weller had a 50 for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
Marathon 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: IAC top dog Marathon scored two second-half goals to defeat the Wolves.
US/PB goalie Collin Park made six saves.
The Wolves (3-3) are off until next Tuesday, when they travel to Whitney Point.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liverpool 2, Skaneateles 1: Grace Bailey scored on an assist from Kathleen Reed for the Lakers' only goal of the game. Bridget Carroll made seven saves in goal.
FROM WEDNESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Lansing 6, Southern Cayuga 0: Cennedi McCarthy made 17 saves in net for the Chiefs.