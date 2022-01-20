Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swimming falls by single point

Southern Cayuga boys swimming was edged by a single point, 46-45, in a match against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour on Thursday.

Daniel Davis took first in the 50 free (25.50). Aidan Brown was the winner in the 100 free (58.45). Tyler Sheils had the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:12.41). Fred Weber won the 100 breaststroke (1:29.50).

Southern Cayuga also won a pair of relays. Brown, Sheils, Luke Gentry and Davis finished the 200 medley relay in 2:08.63.

Louis Hasenjager, JD Hauptfleisch, Gentry and Sheils completed the 400 free relay in 4:24.31.

VOLLEYBALL

Faith Heritage 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook posted five kills, four assists, five digs and one block. Allyson Michalski had five aces, two kills and three digs. Ashley Rooker chipped in two aces, three kills, one assist and three digs.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 66, Jamesville-DeWitt 53: Leah Middleton scored a game-high 24 points for the Maroons. Kylie Guarino added 12 points. Lexi Alberici chipped in with nine and Peyton Maneri had eight.

Auburn (9-2) travels to Fulton on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt 50, Auburn 44: DeSean Strachan scord 23 points, which included five 3s, in the losing effort. Jack Tumber added nine points.

"We played really good defense and did a great job on that end," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "On offense we've gotta take the turnovers down. Now we're hoping for another J-D loss so we have a chance at a league title."

Auburn hosts Fulton on Friday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tompkins Cortland 81, Cayuga 66: Shaheem Sanders led the Spartans with an 18-point night that also included 14 rebounds. Khari Odom had 15 points. Ikechukwu Ezike posted 14 points and seven rebounds.

CCC travels to Onondaga on Saturday.

