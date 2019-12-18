Southern Cayuga boys swimming remained perfect on the season with a 54-40 win over Odessa-Montour on Wednesday. The Chiefs owned the winner in nine events.
Joey Angotti won first place in the 200 freestyle (2:06.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.22), Sam Perez finished with the top time in the 200 IM (2:32.28), Luke Gentry placed first in the 50 freestyle (27.24), Peter Angotti won the 100 butterfly (1:01.23), and Owen Overhiser won the 100 backstroke (1:11.72).
Joey Angotti, Perez, JD Rejman and Peter Angotti teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.60), while Jamison Murray, Joey Angotti, Rejman and Peter Angotti were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.97).
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newfield 72, Union Springs 41: Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 10 points and Chris Daum added eight.
Union Springs (2-3) hosts Southern Cayuga on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Groton 41, Southern Cayuga 36: Lilly Colton’s 10 points led the Chiefs, and Sophia Bennett came down with 14 rebounds.