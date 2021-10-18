Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga swims past Whitney Point

Southern Cayuga swimming topped Whitney Point 53-25 on Monday. The Chiefs won a pair of relays and seven individual events.

Cate Burroughs touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:34.68) and the 100 backstroke (1:22.58).

Charli Bennett took first in the 200 free (2:25.22). Deirdre Hastings was the winner in the 50 free (34.22). Ellie Burroughs placed first in the 100 free (59.18). Taylor Green won the 500 free (6:28.92).

Burroughs, Lilianna Van De Water, Green and Bennett were winners in the 200 medley relay (2:15.78). Monica Rejman, Burroughs, Green and Bennett combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.88).

Southern Cayuga is now 6-3 this season.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, ITT 0: The Blue Devils swept their opponent, by a slim score differential of only six points. Set scores were 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

Alyssa Cole totaled 16 kills with seven digs. Miranda Dennis chipped in with 10 kills, two aces, two assists and three digs. Cara Wilson led the team with four aces. Emma Jordan contributed 15 assists, seven digs and three aces.

Cato-Meridian jumps to 10-6.

Oswego 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell by close set scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23. Cecilia Morgan and Gabrielle Lupo co-led the team with three aces each. Lupo added five kills, two assists and eight digs. Morgan had four digs.

Solvay 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Kyra Dominick, Taylor Eaton and Carrie Williams all posted five digs for J-E.

TENNIS

Several Auburn players were recognized in the SCAC Empire League divison awards.

Alex Vitale (first singles), Ella Bouley (second singles) and Erin Calkins (third singles) were all individuals named to the first team.

In doubles, Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin (first doubles) and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr (fourth doubles) were also named first-teamers.

Abby Carr and Clare Diffin (first doubles), and Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile (third doubles) were picked as second-teamers.

FROM THE WEEKEND

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravia’s boys and girls teams competed at the Marathon Invitational on Saturday.

In the girls varsity race, the Blue Devils’ Olivia Genson came in 11th place. Dustin McCall placed 33rd in the boys race.

