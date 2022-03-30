Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga tennis starts season with win

Southern Cayuga tennis opened its season with a narrow 3-2 victory over Lansing on Wednesday.

The Chiefs won all three singles matches to earn the victory.

Mary Kate Vitale won first singles 6-3, 6-2; Colby Sellen claimed second singles 7-5, 6-2; Louis Hasenjager took third singles 6-4, 6-1.

Southern Cayuga (1-0) returns to action Thursday at home against Watkins Glen.

WINTER SPORTS

The NYSPHSAA announced its scholar-athlete teams and individuals for the 2022 winter season on Tuesday.

To earn the team distinction, 75% or more of the roster must own a grade point average of 90 or better.

All individuals who reached that mark were also recognized.

Achieving the team-wide honor are: Auburn ice hockey; Cato-Meridian girls basketball and indoor track; Moravia boys basketball, girls basketball and girls indoor track; Skaneateles boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey, and indoor track; Southern Cayuga boys basketball, girls basketball and indoor track; Union Springs boys basketball, girls basketball and indoor track; Weedsport boys basketball girls basketball, girls bowling, swimming and volleyball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0