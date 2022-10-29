Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga wins in PKs, ends 18-year title drought

Southern Cayuga boys soccer's near two-decade championship drought is over.

The top-seeded Chiefs defeated South Kortright in penalty kicks in the Section IV Class D championship game on Saturday at Oneonta's Wright National Soccer Complex.

Southern Cayuga played the Rams to a 2-2 draw after 80 minutes of regulation. Two 15-minute sudden death overtimes also could not decide a winner.

Each team was afforded five penalty kicks to try and decide a winner, but each team scored four times to extend the game.

On the teams' eighth attempts, Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore denied the Rams' shot. Then Paul Hayden buried his try, clinching the victory.

It's Southern Cayuga's first section championship since 2004. The Chiefs also played for titles in 2006, 2007 and 2011 but were unable to capture victories.

"I am unbelievably proud of the fight and heart these guys displayed today," Southern Cayuga Coach Colton Gregg said. "It was a testimony of their hardworking they put in daily and their refusal to never quit. We had a number of players go down with injuries but each player pushed through it and kept playing. That is pure desire. I cannot teach that, it is just who they are. What an amazing match by both teams and complements to South Kortright's team for such a great performance."

South Kortright opened the scoring late in the first half when Troy Dianich capitalized on the Rams' corner kick attempt. Southern Cayuga was awarded a penalty kick attempt prior to halftime, but was unable to convert as the shot hit the post.

The 1-0 score held until 14 minutes remained in regulation when the Chiefs struck with a flurry of goals from Ben Kermidas and Wilson Mejia about a minute apart to take the lead.

The Rams answered with less than five minutes to play on a header by Josh Anderson. South Kortright had a chance to end it in the final seconds of regulation, but Vanacore denied the opportunity to force OT.

After no goals were scored in the extra session, the game advanced to penalty kicks. Bryce David, Gabe Lonsky, Kermidas and Mejia all converted their PK attempts prior to Hayden's deciding goal.

Southern Cayuga, currently the fifth-ranked Class D team in New York state, improves to 16-1-1 on the season. The Chiefs will next play Section III's Class D champion in the New York state regionals, at a time and place to be determined.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liverpool 3, Auburn 0: Kirsten Casterline filled the stat sheet with two kills, three assists and three digs for the Maroons, but Liverpool kept Auburn from winning any games. Ceclia Morgan added two aces and two digs for Auburn, while Cianna Bailey had five digs and an assist.