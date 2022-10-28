Local Roundup: Southern Cayuga's Mejia named IAC boys soccer co-MVP

Section IV's IAC conference has released its all-star teams for the Fall 2022 boys soccer season, and the list includes over a dozen Cayuga County athletes.

Southern Cayuga led all teams in the North Small division with 11 honorees.

Chiefs forward Wilson Mejia was named co-MVP along with Marathon's Kaiden Cornell.

Midfielders Parker Cullen and Ben Kermidas, defenders Bryce David, Aidan Sheils and Gabe Lonsky, and goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore were also picked as first-teamers for Southern Cayuga.

Moravia sophomore forward Jacob Anderson was also named to the first team.

The Chiefs' Nick Pickney, Paul Hayden, Edwin Valdez and Leif Gunderson were placed on the second team, along with the Blue Devils' Abram Wasileski and Connor Fox.

In the North Large division, Union Springs/Port Byron had seven players receive a nomination.

Included on the first team for the Wolves is defender Dustin Walawender, forward Tyler Lutkins and midfielder Dylan Schoonmaker.

Second-team selections were defender Ahmad Haight, forward Asa Brown, midfielder Jerry Fearon and defender Owen Kime.

Though Southern Cayuga is receiving post-season honors, its pursuit of a section title continues. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the Section IV Class D championships and will play South Kortright for the title on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta.

Southern Cayuga has not won a section title since 2004. The Chiefs were runners-up in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

Union Springs/Port Byron's season ended in the Class C quarterfinals. The Wolves, who were the ninth seed, opened postseason play with an overtime victory over eighth-seeded Moravia. The Wolves' season concluded the following game in a 4-0 defeat to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.