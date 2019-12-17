Emma Stark had a record-setting performance Tuesday night as Weedsport girls basketball was able to beat Cato-Meridian 82-25.
Stark scored 37 points, and in the process set the program record for 3-pointers made in a game with nine.
Hannah Janes was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with eight points.
Also with a big scoring night for the Warriors was Suzie Nemec with 20 points.
Auburn 52, Fulton 38: The Maroons knocked off the Red Raiders to earn their first win of the season.
Doray Dilallo nabbed a double-double, scoring 15 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Peyton Maneri (three assists, four steals), Emma Nolan (four assists, five steals) and Marlee Solomon (eight rebounds) all added nine points.
Auburn (1-3) heads to East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday.
Newfield 58, Union Springs 45: Danielle Waldron scored 17 for the Wolves, while Kailey Kalet added 12 points.
Marathon 40, Moravia 36: The Blue Devils were ahead 27-19 entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t withstand a surge from the Olympians. Kate Baylor led Moravia scorers with 10 and Brooke Steger scored eight.
Moravia heads to Groton on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marathon 54, Moravia 52: Four different players scored in double digits for the Blue Devils, who lost a tight one against the Olympians.
Leading the way was Deegan Sovocool with 15 points. He was followed by Ryan Robbins’ 13, Justin Pettit’s 11 and Gavin Stayton’s 10.
Groton 64, Southern Cayuga 58: Brandon Vanacore paced the Chiefs with a 16-point night. Other high scorers included Nate Thurston with 15 points and Jared Howe with 12.
VOLLEYBALL
Pulaski 3, Weedsport 1: After dropping the first two sets, the Warriors won the third 25-18, but couldn’t extend the game to a fifth.
Anna Provoost filled the score sheet with 10 kills, nine aces, four digs and two blocks. Makayla Foltz posted seven kills with three aces, two digs and one assist, and Taylor Hunter had 16 assists and seven aces. Kari Wheeler led the team in digs with 10.
SWIMMING
Weedsport 88, North Rose-Wolcott 60: The Warriors took first place in seven events despite running the final four races as exhibition.
Will Sterling touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.14), Andrew Williams won the 50 freestyle (24.69), Samantha Whitman had the best time in the 100 butterfly (1:12.62), Joe Wloch was the winner in the 100 freestyle (55.74), and Allison House won the 500 freestyle (5:46.00).
In the 200 medley relay, Adam O’Bryan, Austin Langdon, House and Wlock finished in 2:05.82 for first place.