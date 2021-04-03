Local Roundup: Strachan's Pick 6 leads Auburn football to second win

Auburn football is 2-0, thanks to a rare defensive touchdown.

DeSean Strachan stepped in front of a Jamesville-DeWitt pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of Auburn's 55-7 win over the Red Rams on Saturday.

The score put the Maroons ahead 16-0, which was ultimately enough to nab their second win. After J-D scored its first and only touchdown in the second quarter, Auburn reached the end zone six straight times in the blowout win.

Bruising running back Elijah Benson, a sophomore, overwhelmed the J-D defense with 217 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 rushing attempts. Benson averaged 16.7 yards per carry. Benson's banner game included a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Quarterback Troy Churney was only asked to throw eight passes, but he did score twice, including a run of 25 yards. Davari Agee also reached the end zone twice, totaling 57 yards on seven attempts. Jeremiah Phillips scored Auburn's remaining offensive touchdown, as he finished with 87 yards on five attempts.

On defense, Tramon Daniels racked up 10 solo tackles including a tackle for loss. Mekhi Bailey added 10 tackles and Connor Mahunik posted seven solo tackles including three for a loss.