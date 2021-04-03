Local Roundup: Strachan's Pick 6 leads Auburn football to second win

Auburn football is 2-0, thanks to a rare defensive touchdown.
DeSean Strachan stepped in front of a Jamesville-DeWitt pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of Auburn's 55-7 win over the Red Rams on Saturday.
The score put the Maroons ahead 16-0, which was ultimately enough to nab their second win. After J-D scored its first and only touchdown in the second quarter, Auburn reached the end zone six straight times in the blowout win.
Bruising running back Elijah Benson, a sophomore, overwhelmed the J-D defense with 217 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 rushing attempts. Benson averaged 16.7 yards per carry. Benson's banner game included a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Quarterback Troy Churney was only asked to throw eight passes, but he did score twice, including a run of 25 yards. Davari Agee also reached the end zone twice, totaling 57 yards on seven attempts. Jeremiah Phillips scored Auburn's remaining offensive touchdown, as he finished with 87 yards on five attempts.
On defense, Tramon Daniels racked up 10 solo tackles including a tackle for loss. Mekhi Bailey added 10 tackles and Connor Mahunik posted seven solo tackles including three for a loss.
Auburn's win was capped off by a contribution from the first female varsity player in program history. Senior Amelia Bartolotta successfully kicked the extra point following Agee's 10-yard touchdown run in the forth quarter, marking the first time a female player has recorded a point for the varsity Maroons.
Auburn looks to remain undefeated on Thursday when the Maroons host Central Square.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cayuga Community College dropped both games of a doubleheader to Jefferson Community College on Saturday, falling 13-2 and 11-2.
In Game 1, the Spartans fell behind by six runs in the first inning. A run-scoring triple from Olivia Maassen and an RBI double by Skyler White put a pair of runs on the board for CCC in the fourth, but the offense couldn't muster any more runs.
White finished 2-for-3, while Taylor Hunter scored a run.
Cayuga took an early lead in Game 2 when leadoff hitter Gabriella Bard scored on a wild pitch and Abigail Marinelli crossed home plate on Kyra Cotrill's groundout. Jefferson countered with four runs of its own in the second, enough to sweep the doubleheader. In the second game, Marinelli finished 2-for-3, while Hunter, Gabriella Hass and Katelyn Stoddard added hits.
CCC (1-4) travels to Corning on Wednesday for a doubleheader.
FROM FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Phoenix 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors won a marathon fourth game 31-29, but ran out of gas in the deciding fifth set, falling 25-12.
Bella Guerrette recorded team-highs in aces (eight) and assists (12). Alexa Edersheim, Makayla Foltz and Amelia Gilfus (five digs) all registered three aces. Sydney Manchester figured in with six kills.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College split a doubleheder, winning Game 1 15-5 before droppinh Game 2 11-7.
The Spartans went ahead early in the first game, scoring five runs in the opening inning as Zac Legarretta, Sam Jenkins and Aiden Driscoll-Sadusky all hit triples. Six more runs game in the fifth inning behind doubles from Brendan Williams and Andrew Boglione.
Jenkins went 4-for-4 with two triples, two runs and five RBIs. Legarretta also had two triples with three runs. Tyler Ziernak and Hazel Martinez also scored three times. Austin Doyle-Miller picked up the win, throwing four innings with five strikeouts and one run against.
The Cannoneers flipped the script in Game 2, bringing home seven runs in the second inning. Jefferson then tacked on four more in the fourth.
Martinez hit a two-run double in the fourth, but CCC's comeback attempt came up short.
Jake Coleman went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs, and Tyler Cordway added a two-run triple.