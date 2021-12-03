Local Roundup: Strong first quarter propels Weedsport in season opener

Weedsport boys basketball was on fire in the first quarter and that was enough to beat Faith Heritage in the Warriors’ season opener.

The Warriors racked up 25 points in the first eight minutes, then coasted the rest of the way.

Jack Lowery and Ryan Adams co-led Weedsport with 18 points apiece, with Adams knocking down a team-high four 3s. Landon Kepple figured in with 16 points, and Troy Brown added 10.

Nine players in total scored at least a point for the Warriors.

Weedsport (1-0) is home against county rival Port Byron next Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Pulaski 50, Port Byron 43: Alex Ware and Tyler Merkley each had 12 points for the Panthers, while Matt Laird chipped in with nine points on three 3s.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hannibal 45, Port Byron 25: Maria Burns recorded nine points and four rebounds, Sadie White had six points and six rebounds, and Lexi Elliott had five points and five steals.

LaFayette 51, Moravia 31: The Blue Devils held a 21-19 lead at halftime, but went cold in the second half.

Chloe Hanson posted 12 points and Kate Baylor chipped in with eight.

Moravia plays again Saturday in the consolation of the Jessica M. Beal Memorial Tournament in Homer against Skaneateles.

Homer 48, Skaneateles 45: In the other first-round game of the Homer tournament, the Lakers held the host team to six points in the fourth but couldn’t complete the comeback. Faith Wagner led Skaneateles with 16 points, while Ayla Pas’cal added 10.

The Lakers play Moravia in the consolation game Saturday.

FROM THURSDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 6, Cicero-North Syracuse 3: The Maroons’ three goals in the third period were the difference.

A pair of sophomore forwards were the difference for Auburn. Jack Pineau potted four goals, while Christian Testa finished with two goals and three assists. Jack Chapman was credited with two helps, while Matt Donovan and Elise Clifford each had one.

Jackson Siddall earned the victory in the net, making 28 saves to hold off the Northstars.

Auburn (1-1) plays at Ithaca on Friday.

