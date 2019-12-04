RJ Szakalski recorded a hat trick along with one assist to guide Auburn hockey to its first win of the season, a 4-3 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Hunter Tubbert had the Maroons' other goal, while Ross Burgmaster was credited with three assists.
Aaron Kowal made 23 saves between the pipes to earn the win.
Auburn (1-1) is home next on Tuesday against Whitesboro.
WRESTLING
Baldwinsville 42, Hannibal/Cato-Meridian 36: Winners for Hannibal/Cato-Meridian include Tyler Murray (126), Hunter White (132), Mathias Alton (138), Dan Przepiora (152), Ethan Scanlon (182), Anthony Crofoot (220) and Santana Salvador (285).
VOLLEYBALL
Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors lost by scores of 27-25, 27-25 and 25-22. Trinity Davis led Weedsport with four aces, two kills, three digs and two blocks.
Makayla Foltz contributed two aces, two kills, three digs and a block. Taylor Hunter added an ace, five assists and four digs. Anna Provoost had three kills, a dig and six blocks.
Cortland 3, Port Byron 1: The Panthers were defeated by scores of 25-14, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21. Miranda Aldrich had four aces, four kills, a block and five digs.
Sophie Redmond added six kills and five blocks. Cassie Nolte had five aces, four kills and a dig. Rileigh Gray had an ace, a kill, seven assists and two digs. Gabriella Atchinson had a kill, an assist and four digs.
Port Byron is 0-1 on the season.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 54, Harpursville 40: Jose Reyes led the Wolves to a season-opening win with 27 points. Chris Daum nearly had a double-double, scoring eight points to go with 12 rebounds.
ICE HOCKEY
Liverpool 1, Auburn 0: Jackson Siddall played two periods and made 10 saves, while Aaron Kowal made eight saves in his one period of work.