Local Roundup: Tardiff secures four goals, seven points in Auburn boys lacrosse win

Tied after the first quarter, Auburn boys lacrosse held Syracuse city to one tally in the final three frames in a 12-3 victory on Tuesday, as the Maroons celebrated Senior Night.

Auburn’s offense was led by Colin Tardiff, who buried four goals and was credited with three assists. Zach Crosby (assist) and Maddox Gorney also contributed multi-goal games.

Rounding out the scoring was Christian Hogan (two assists), Charlie Cunningham (assist), Noah Erickson and Charles Masters. Rocco Villano added a pair of helpers.

Jackson Siddall made eight saves in goal.

Auburn travels to Syracuse on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Auburn 6, Syracuse City 0: Cooper Polcovich and Jason Irwin combined for the shutout win, holding Syracuse City to five hits, one walk and no runs.

Polcovich lasted 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight. Irwin went the final 1 2/3 and posted two Ks.

Kevin Dolan sparked the offense with three hits, two runs and an RBI. One of his hits went for a double. Jayden DeAngelis added two hits and three RBIs. Lucas West (run, RBI) and Mac Maher (hit, walk) chipped in hits.

Thomas A. Edison 9, Moravia 6: Trailing by six runs, the Blue Devils struck for four in the fifth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Eli Landis (two runs) and Luke Landis (run, triple, four RBIs) had two-hit games for the Blue Devils.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 15, Moravia 0: In a five-inning game, pitcher Bella Tracy submitted several zeroes as the Wolves defeated the Blue Devils. Tracy totaled eight strikeouts in a no-hitter.

Ava Dennis led the offense with three hits, Natalie Wright posted two doubles, and Ella Johnson contributed two hits (including a double).

The Wolves (13-1) will play Tioga on Thursday for the IAC small school championship at Wells College.

Auburn 13, Syracuse City 0: Madison Lowe threw her second no-hitter of the season while striking out seven batters in a five-inning game.

Lowe also had a home run and three RBIs to assist the offensive effort. Elise Clifford also drove in three runs and had a triple among her three hits. Emma Merkley (two runs, RBI) and Sydney Marinelli (two runs, double) recorded three hits. Erica Leeson (RBI), Abigail Carr (RBI) and Cara Vasile (two runs, double) all chipped in multi-hit games.

Auburn 14, Syracuse City 1: In the other half of a doubleheader, Grace Hoey nearly matched her pitching counterpart as she held Syracuse to a single hit. Hoey also struck out seven and issued only one walk.

She received support from Auburn’s offense early, as the Maroons plated three runs in the first. Syracuse answered with a run in the third, but Auburn scored seven in that bottom half to put the game out of reach.

Like Lowe, Hoey helped herself with a home run and two RBIs. Merkley posted two hits, both doubles, and three RBIs.

Auburn is home against Central Square on Thursday.

Port Byron 20, Hannibal 4: The Panthers reeled off nine runs in the opening inning, which paved the way for the team’s 12th win of the season.

Junior pitcher Nikki Namisniak struck out six and allowed five hits from the circle for the victory.

Colleen Jump and Mackenzie McDowell both posted two-hit games, with one of Jump’s going for a triple.

Port Byron (12-0 in league, 12-1 overall) hosts Fabius Pompey on Thursday.

TENNIS

Auburn 6, Liverpool 1: Singles winners for the Maroons were Brody Wagner (6-3, 6-4) and Charles Tracy (6-4, 5-7, 7-5).

Auburn swept the four doubles matches.

Winning pairs were Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (6-3, 6-1), Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner (6-0, 6-0), Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner (6-0, 6-2), and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green (7-6, 4-6, 10-7).

Auburn’s record is now 7-5.

Skaneateles 5, Mexico 0: Max Karpinski, Jake Salzhauer and Marty McNeil picked up victories in singles. Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan won first doubles, while Ethan Pickup and Nicholas Cerimeli won second doubles.

“I thought Marcus and Hatcher did a great job tonight,” Lakers coach George Cosentino said. “They were challenged by a team that typically plays first and second singles. Using aggressive return of serves and active net play, they were able to regain control of the match in the third set.

Skaneateles (10-1) faces Mynderse Academy on Wednesday.

FROM MONDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

IAC Divisionals: Union Springs had several athletes place, including a handful of first-place finishes.

Kailey Kalet won the 100m dash (13.56 seconds) and the 400m dash (1:00.5).

Payton Gilbert ranked first in the 200m dash (29.11 seconds) and the shot put (33-9). Gilbert was also the runner-up in the discus (80-7).

Beth McHenry finished first in the 800m run (2:49.85).

