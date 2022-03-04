Local Roundup: Two Auburn basketball players receive SCAC honors

A pair of Auburn boys basketball players have been named to the Salt City Athletic Conference’s all-league team.

Juniors DeSean Strachan and Tony Borges both received the recognition. Strachan was named to the league's first team, while Borges was placed on the second team.

Strachan, a guard, led Auburn with nearly 19 points a game. He scored over 20 on 11 occasions, including a 29-point effort Feb. 9 vs. Oswego.

Borges, a second-year member of the varsity team, averaged 10 points per game and racked up over 100 rebounds on the season. He had a career night on Dec. 14 in a win over East Syracuse Minoa, which he scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

On Jan. 31, he was credited with a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) against Oswego.

Auburn finished 11-11.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Harford 10, Cayuga 5; Harford 9, Cayuga 8: The Spartans dropped both contests in a doubleheader to open their season.

In Game 1, CCC had a three-run first inning thanks to RBIs from Doray DiLallo, Lexie Cottrill and Brittney Waters. The Fighting Owls were able to knot the score by the fourth inning, when a two-run triple propelled what became a 10-4 lead.

DiLallo finished 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a steal. Kiara Lovejoy finished with a double and two runs, while Cottrill recorded two RBIs.

In Game 2, Cayuga trailed 6-1 after the first two innings, but scored four in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead. Harford tied the game in the sixth, and then scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Abby Marinelli went 3-for-4 with three runs. DiLallo hit 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Cottrill added two hits and four RBIs, and Taylor Hunter added a pair of RBIs.

Cayuga plays another doubleheader Saturday at Howard Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0