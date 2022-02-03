Local Roundup: Two Auburn track athletes win at sectionals

The Auburn boys indoor track team picked up 53 points and placed fourth at the Section III Class A championships held on Wednesday.

Ten teams were included in the competition.

Chris Howard became the section champ in the 1000m run, completing the event in 2:45.04 to best Jamesville-DeWitt's James Hillers by less than a second. Howard then took second in the 1600m run (4:49.18).

Dustin Swartwood was the Maroons' other sectional winner. Swartwood won the shot put with a 48-4.5 toss, which topped Camden's Paul Heller by over eight feet. Swartwood also won the weight throw (56-3.25), again besting Heller by several feet.

Eligible athletes will next compete at the section's state qualifier meet.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class A championships: Auburn totaled 45 points, which ranked the Maroons sixth out of 13 teams.

Kyleen Brady was the runner-up in the 3000m run (10:21.85) and 1500m run (5:02.81).

Brady, Bethany Lorenzo, Colleen Reilly and Ali Pineau placed second in the 4x800m relay (10:50.70).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 77, Mater Dei Academy 47: The Warriors stormed out to a 23-6 lead, then had 18 points in each of the next three quarters for the win.

Troy Brown went off for 29 points, hitting 14 field goals. Sam Holden (13 points) and Ryan Brown (11 points) also touched double figures.

Owego 59, Union Springs 49: The Wolves' three-game winning streak came to an end against a Class B opponent.

Union Springs fell behind 13-3 early. Down by eight points midway through the fourth, the Wolves had two open looks for 3s but couldn't knock them down.

"I love the way we competed, which I feel we lacked the last few games at times even though we had won three straight," coach Dan Cerro said via email.

Jose Reyes had 30 points for the Wolves while Collin Park scored seven.

Union Springs (9-7) travels to Groton on Friday.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 63, Fabius Pompey 24: Weedsport improved to 15-2 on the season, led by Mariah Quigley who scored 16 points and Lauren DeJohn who posted 12.

Sarah Carroll added seven, while Molly Milton and Juli-Ann Miles each scored six.

Weedsport is home against Palmyra-Macedon on Friday.

Auburn 64, Cortland 44: Leah Middleton racked up 27 points to go with six rebounds and three assists in the Maroons' win. Kylie Guarino picked up another double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting 16 rebounds. Peyton Maneri had 11 points and seven assists, and Lexi Alberici chipped in six points and three steals.

Auburn travels to Oswego on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 56, Cortland 50: Jack Tumber and DeSean Strachan went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it for Auburn.

Tony Borges had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Strachan scored 12, Tumber posted 11 and Ryan Dann added 10.

"A really tough, gritty win for this team which is really improving," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said.

Auburn plays Oswego Friday.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Whitesboro 1: The Lakers' Garrett Krieger achieved a pair of milestones thanks to a four-point night.

Krieger had one goal and three assists. That performance helped reach 200 career points and 100 career assists. With three more goals, he'll hit the century mark in that category.

Jack Torrey scored twice, while Henry Major (two assists) and Jack Weeks rounded out the scoring. Andrew Falkenberg had three helpers, while Andrew Gaglione and Carter Corbett both had one.

Chad Lowe made 18 saves for the victory.

