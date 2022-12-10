Local Roundup: Two Auburn wrestlers crowned at Phoenix Round Robin

Auburn wrestling competed at the Phoenix Round Robin on Saturday, and two wrestlers finished first in their bracket.

At 102 pounds, the Maroons’ Brady Maneri recorded a pin in the second period (3:31) of the finals to beat Rush-Henrietta’s Griffen Freeman. Teammate Mike Boyhan had a similar conclusion at 118 pounds, beating Baldwinsville’s Levi Schanzenbach on a 10-1 major decision.

Brad Boyhan came in fifth in the 145-pound bracket.

The Maroons placed 11th out of 16 schools in team scoring with 69 points.

Few challenged Maneri, a freshman, in Phoenix. Maneri recorded two technical falls, two pins and one major decision to go perfect in five matches.

In his four bouts, Mike Boyhan levied two pins, one decision and one major decision.

Brad Boyhan was 3-1 overall. He ended his day with a 1-0 decision over SJSC's Lucas Edgar.

Auburn hosts Oswego on Wednesday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 67, Marathon 43: Abram Wasileski piled up 29 points to go with nine rebounds as the Blue Devils earned their second win of the season.

Drew Nye contributed 15 points and five steals, Joe Baylor scored 11 points, and Kyler Proper finished with eight points and six assists.

Moravia (2-0) hosts Trumansburg on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 54, Tully 36: The Panthers outscored the Black Knights 15-4 in the opening quarter and cruised the rest of the way.

Sadie White completed a triple-double with 12 points, 19 rebounds and 10 steals. She also dished out four assists.

Abby McKay added a double-double with a team-high 15 points and 13 rebounds. Maria Burns figured in with nine points, six steals and three rebounds.

Port Byron (1-2) travels to Jordan-Elbridge on Monday.

Cato-Meridian 57, Fabius-Pompey 22: The Blue Devils held the Falcons to seven points in the first half in a one-sided game.

Julia Wilson was the top scorer with 16 points, while Kaydence Morrissette recorded 11 points. Caitlin Salmonsen and Camryn Daggett had eight points apiece.

Cato-Meridian is off to a 3-0 start and looks to continue its winning ways Monday against LaFayette.

Moravia 50, Marathon 32: Allison Kehoe was the Blue Devils’ offense leader with 11 points, while Gabby Heim finished with 10. Heim added five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

SWIMMING

Auburn 96, Syracuse City-Westhill 87: The Maroons trailed entering the final event of the night, but took first and second in the 400 free relay to complete the comeback.

Matthew Crounse and Riley Fitzgerald each won two individual events. Crounse was first in the 200 freestyle (2:08.14) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.27), while Fitzgerald won the 50 free (24.40) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.76).

Colin Ringwood posted the best time in the 100 butterfly (1:04.54).

In the decisive 400 free relay, Evan D’Eredita, Jack Dalziel, Logan Hall and Ringwood finished the event in 4:11.38 for the victory.