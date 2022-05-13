Local Roundup: Two hit homers in Moravia baseball win over Marathon

Two Blue Devils homered as Moravia baseball knocked off Marathon 13-2 on Friday.

Luke Landis had one homer, along with a double, as part of a 2-for-2 game. He totaled two runs and three RBIs. Aiden Kelly also homered and scored twice. Eli Landis registered two hits, three runs and one RBI.

Eli Landis earned the win with four strikeouts in five innings. He was charged with five hits, four walks and two runs against.

East Syracuse Minoa 4, Auburn 3: The Maroons were ahead by three runs entering the sixth inning, but the Spartans struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Myles McBride had two hits, including a double, and a run for the Maroons. Lucas West (run), Jayden DeAngelis (RBI) and Owen Birchard (walk) all singled.

Hannibal 13, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Dominic Rinaldo (walk) and Hayden Curfman (two RBIs) both had multi-hit games for the Eagles. Jordan Kuhn added a double.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 19, Tully 2: Sadie White totaled four hits and four runs, while Nikki Namisniak and Mackenzie McDowell each posted three hits and three runs.

Namisniak allowed only three hits and four walks while striking out eight in the circle.

Port Byron (15-1) hosts Bishop Ludden on Monday.

GOLF

Marcellus 229, Weedsport 303: Braden Wood shot a 52 for the Warriors at Sunset Ridge Golf Club. Weedsport falls to 5-3 and next plays Tuesday at Fabius Pompey.

TENNIS

Christian Brothers Academy 4, Skaneateles 1: The Lakers were handed only their second loss of the season by the Brothers. Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan had Skaneateles’ lone win in first doubles (7-6, 1-6, 6-3).

Skaneateles is now 11-2.

FROM THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 10, Fabius-Pompey 3; Port Byron 14, Fabius Pompey 7: The Panthers won both games in a doubleheader to nab their 13th and 14th wins of the season.

Nikki Namisniak threw five solid innings in Game 1, holding F-P to four hits. She struck out two and walked one. Hannah Jones led the offensive attack with four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Sadie White, Mackenzie McDowell and Namisniak chipped in two hits apiece.

In Game 2, Jones earned the win with six Ks and five hits against. White, Namisniak, Jones and Kloe Verdi all recorded two hits. One of Verdi’s hits went for a triple.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 9, Syracuse City 8: The Maroons have won four in a row to end the regular season, capping the streak with a close win over Syracuse.

Auburn led by six at halftime, but Syracuse struck for six of its own in the third quarter. Despite the run of goals, the Maroons were able to hold on with a pair of goals in the fourth quarter.

Colin Tardiff (two assists), Charles Masters and Elijah Scott all scored twice for Auburn. Noah Erickson (assist), Maddox Gorney and Charles Cunningham rounded out the scoring. Tardiff also picked up three ground balls.

Auburn (10-5) learns its sectional opponent next week.

